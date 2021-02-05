Genshin Impact's Five Flushes of Fortune event requires photographs of a red creature on its 3rd day. Finding red creatures on the map can be challenging for some players so we created a list to help you out.

Genshin Impact: Red creature locations for Five Flushes of Fortune event

The event requires players to capture 10 photographs of red-colored creatures. Upon capturing one red photo, one of the five other color themes will become available for collection. This color theme will become available on random and could become available again despite collecting more photos of red creatures.

The five themes are Pale Gold, Ocher, Purple Aster, Crimson, and Ultramarine. All five themes need to be collected and then exchanged with Ji Tong for a fortune trove. Players can claim plenty of rewards after achieving this.

Here are the red creatures and their locations:

Red creature 1: Pyro Regisvine

Pyro Regisvine is an elemental boss enemy located near Tianqiu valley. Pyro Regisvine qualifies as a red creature.

Red creature 2: Pyro Whopperflowers

The best place to spot Pyro Whopperflowers is outside Pyro Regisvine's cave marked on the map. Players can find two Pyro Regisvines here.

Pyro Regisvine and Whopperflowers location

Red creature: Pyro Whopperflower

Red Creature 3: Pyro Slime

Capturing photographs of Pyro Slimes is the best way to complete the event on day three of the Five Flushes of Fortune event. Some common locations to find over 10 Pyro Slimes are marked below.

Location to find red creature: Pyro slimes

7 Pyro slimes can be found at this location

Red Creature 4: Hilichurls

Some Hilichurls in Genshin Impact also qualify as red creatures. Finding Hilichurls is not a difficult task as they roam all around the map. Still, here is a marked place to find Hilichurls to take photographs of.

Hilichurls can be found in front of the marked domain on the map.

Red Creature: Hilichurls

Another location to find some Pyro Slimes and Red Hilichurls are at the marked location near Cape Oath.

Location to Find Red creature- Pyro Slimes and Hilichurls

Pyro Slimes and Red Hilichurls

Collecting the fortune trove from Ji Tong

After capturing 10 photographs of the above mentioned red creatures, players should be able to claim the fortune trove from Ji Tong at the Liyue Harbor. The fortune trove will provide primogems, mora, mystic enhancement, and hero's wit as rewards in Genshin Impact.

