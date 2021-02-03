Genshin Impact 1.3 update: Rewards, new characters, and everything known so far

Genshin Impact is finally revealing new story quests, characters, weapons, and other content with the 1.3 update.

When will Genshin Impact 1.3 update be available?

Server maintenance for update version 1.3 is set to start for all PC, Mobile, and PS4 Genshin Impact users on February 3rd, 2021, at 06:00:00 (UTC+8). Players can play the new content after the maintenance period is over. The maintenance break may take a maximum of five hours.

Genshin Impact 1.3 update new characters

The 1.3 "All that Glitters" will feature two 5-Star character banners separately. The featured characters are Xiao (Anemo), Keqing (Electro), Diona (Cryo), Beidou (Electro), Xinyan (Pyro), Bennet (Pyro), Barbara (Hydro), Ningguang (Geo).

Xiao Banner Characters (Image Via: Mihoyo)

Keqing Banner characters (Image via: Mihoyo)

Hu Tao (Pyro) could be introduced at a later stage too.

New weapons in Genshin Impact V1.3 update

The Epitome Invocation banner will feature three 5-Star weapons after the 1.3 update.

The first banner will feature the 5-Star weapons Primordial Jade Cutter (Sword) and Primordial Jade Winged-Spear (Polearm), along with the 4-Star weapons The Flute (Sword), Sacrificial Greatsword (Claymore), Rust (Bow), Eye of Perception (Catalyst), and Favonius Lance (Polearm) till 23rd February.

After that, a second banner will feature Staff of Homa (5-Star Polearm) and some 4-Star weapons such as Lithic Spear (Polearm) and Lithic Blade (Claymore).

Epitome Invocation Weapon Banner (Image via: Mihoyo)

New Events in Genshin Impact V1.3 update

Lantern Rite Quests:

The Origin of the Lanterns Currents Deep Beneath the Lanterns Light Upon the Sea

Lantern Rite Festival (Image Via: Mihoyo)

Theater Mechanicus: Players will have to exchange one Xiao lantern per attempt in this event. The event can be completed in single-player or two-player co-op mode to claim exciting rewards.

Xiao Market: This event will be held in three phases. Players can spend Peace Talismans to claim Hero's wit, Talent Level-Up Materials, Mystic Enhancement Ore, Character Level-Up Materials, Crown of Insight, and the name card "Celebration: Lantern-Light."

Stand By Me: In this event, players can play the Festive Fever stage "Glow of a Thousand Lanterns" and obtain a 4-star character for free by spending 1,000 Peace Talismans.

Stand By Me Event (Image via: Mihoyo)

Night Sky's Grace: Players will need to log into the game daily to claim Fragile Resin, Intertwined Fate, Talent level-up materials, Mora and Hero's wit, and other rewards.

Five Flushes of Fortune: In this event, players can obtain a Kamera from Ji Tong to capture pictures of specific targets with different colors. Players can exchange photos with their friends to collect five different colors. Exchanging them for a Fortune Trove can grant Hero's wit, Primogems, Mystic enhancement ores, and much more. Learn more here.

Five Flushes of Fortune event section (Image via: Mihoyo)

Ley Line Overflow: Players will be able to get double rewards from Blossom of Wealth and Blossom of Revelation thrice a day by spending original resin. This event will help users farm resources with twice the efficiency in Genshin Impact.

Ley Line Overflow event (Image via: Mihoyo)

The update will bring a wide range of events and quests for the Genshin Impact community. Endgame players, who had no content except grinding and farming all day, will surely have their hands full for a couple of weeks.

