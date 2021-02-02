Lithic Spear: Genshin Impact's upcoming banner weapon

Genshin Impact is going to introduce a ton of new characters and weapons with the upcoming 1.3 update. According to the announcement on the official forum, Genshin Impact is going to feature a brand new series of weapons classed as "Lithic." Lithic Spear is a polearm weapon which is part of the said series.

Lithic Spear in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is going to feature two different limited-time character banners and two weapon banners in 1.3 update. The first weapon banner, featuring the Primordial Jade Cutter (5-Star Sword) and the Primordial Winged-Spear (5-Star Polearm), is set to last till 23rd February 2021. The second weapon banner will be available from 24th February, and it will feature the Staff of Homa (5-Star Polearm) and the Lithic Spear (4-Star Polearm).

All the stats of the Lithic Spear have been leaked ahead of the banner's introduction. The spear has a base ATK of 44 and a 6% ATK bonus. Upon ascension, the stats provide a maximum of 565 base ATK and 27.6% ATK bonus at level 90.

An old leak, during the closed beta testing, regarding the Lithic spear in Genshin Impact, showed a different passive ability and secondary stats. According to those leaks, the spear shows physical damage bonus instead of ATK%, but some reputed leakers have denied the authenticity of the same.

Old Lithic Spear stats (Image via: Baka Becca)

Lithic Spear passive stats

For every member of the party belonging to Liyue, the spear-wielding character gains a 7% increase in ATK and 3% increase in Crit Rate. The effect is stackable up to 4 times. This means players can have four characters in the party that belong to Liyue, to obtain a 28% increase in ATK and 12% increase in Crit Rate.

Lithic spear passive was actually translated:



For every character in the party who hails from Liyue, the character who equips this weapon gains a 7% ATK increase and a 3% CRIT Rate increase. This effect stacks up to 4 times.https://t.co/3U8PIGnpMM — Honey (@HoneyDodogama) January 9, 2021

Refinement stats of Lithic Spear in Genshin Impact:

Advertisement

Upon refining the Lithic Spear to R2/R3/R4/R5, the passive stats are affected as mentioned below.

For every character in the party belonging to Liyue, the spear wielding character gains a 8% / 9% / 10% / 11% increase in ATK and 3% / 4% / 5% / 6% / 7% increase in CRIT RATE. The effect is stackable up to 4 times.

At refinement rank 5, the Lithic spear can provide a total of 44% ATK buff and an additional 28% Crit Rate to the wielding character, if all 4 members in the party hail from Liyue.