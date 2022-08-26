How to find Zaytun Peaches in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has a large number of cooking ingredients and food items that players can find in the open world. The land of Teyvat isn't one that lacks resources.

Zaytun Peaches are one such food item. These fruits can be found within forest shrubs in the game. They usually grow in groups of four per bush.

However, with so many ingredients and materials to find throughout Genshin Impact's open world, it can sometimes be a little tricky to find a specific item.

Fortunately, Zaytun Peaches are fairly common once players know where to find them.

Zaytun Peaches can be found all around Sumeru in Genshin Impact

Various Zaytun Peach spawn locations in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

When searching for Zaytun Peaches in Genshin Impact, players will likely want to stick to the vicinity of Sumeru, west of The Chasm. These fruits grow in particularly high concentrations in this location.

Players can head to the area and search the ground for small bushes. The red-pink coloration of the Zaytun Peaches should make them fairly hard to miss.

Listed below are some of the top locations that players can visit to find Zaytun Peaches in the game:

Gandharva Village - Genshin Impact players can find one of the highest concentrations of peaches in the immediate area around Gandharva Village. Following the roads that surround the village, in particular, should lead to more than a few peach spawn points. For a good farming route, players can travel between Gandharva and Vimara villages, following the roads and picking peaches that spawn on the roadside.

- Genshin Impact players can find one of the highest concentrations of peaches in the immediate area around Gandharva Village. Following the roads that surround the village, in particular, should lead to more than a few peach spawn points. For a good farming route, players can travel between Gandharva and Vimara villages, following the roads and picking peaches that spawn on the roadside. Palace of Alcazarzaray - While not quite as plentiful as Gandharva, players can find more than a few peaches near Alcazarzaray Palace. In particular, players will want to focus on the ridges west of the palace and northeast of Chatrakam Cave.

- While not quite as plentiful as Gandharva, players can find more than a few peaches near Alcazarzaray Palace. In particular, players will want to focus on the ridges west of the palace and northeast of Chatrakam Cave. Devantaka Mountain - Much like the areas around Alcazazaray, mountain ridges are excellent locations for finding Zaytun Peaches. Players can search in the small crags and openings between the sloping hills and peaks for some easy Zaytun Peach spawns. Furthermore, players can head to the roads west of the mountain, as Zaytun Peaches spawn along these roadsides as well.

In addition to searching for Zaytun Peaches in the wild, Genshin Impact players can also head to Sumeru City. In this location, players will find the merchant Hamawi, who is willing to part with Zaytun Peaches for a modest price.

Players can purchase up to 10 Zaytun Peaches from Hamawi at one time. Each Zaytun Peach costs 240 Mora.

Hamawi also offers a plethora of other items that can assist players with their cooking needs. He carries basic cooking ingredients like salt and wheat and more unique ingredients, such as Shrimp Meat, Zaytun Peaches, and Harra Fruit.

If players are having a particularly tough time finding Zaytun Peaches in the wild, purchasing them may not be a bad way to go. After all, they're not prohibitively expensive, and players can rack up large numbers for future cooking endeavors if needed.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh