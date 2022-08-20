Pizza Hut employee cosplays as Eula in the latest Genshin Impact collab

If you've ever wanted Pizza Hut and Genshin Impact merchandise, then this is the collab for you. To help promote this collaboration, a notable employee has been caught cosplaying as Eula. This well-known example can be seen in the above image, which is a remarkably good cosplay and deserves plaudits.

This interesting collaboration starts on August 29, 2022, and will end on September 17, 2022. Travelers can get a bevy of Genshin Impact merchandise, ranging from mouse pads to plates. In-game rewards are also available, including a unique Kamera.

Keep in mind that this collaboration is only available in China.

Pizza Hut x Genshin Impact collab: Remarkable Eula cosplay

The above video shows a video of one of Pizza Hut's waitresses cosplaying as Genshin Impact's Eula. It's vital to note that not all employees are cosplaying as a Genshin Impact character of some kind. If one pays attention, they can see two other employees dressed regularly.

Still, the idea that one employee would actually bother to cosplay as Eula is quite remarkable. The costume bears a striking resemblance to what Eula is wearing in the promotional artwork, not to mention the blue wig that completes the cosplay.

It's a short clip, and not much happens past the cosplayer walking for a bit. The clip gained some traction amongst the Genshin Impact community, so some curious readers might wish to see it too.

Pizza Hut x Genshin Impact collab details

As previously mentioned, this bizarre collaboration officially starts on August 29, 2022, and will end on September 17, 2022. There are three meal sets with the following prices and rewards:

Meal 1 (69 RMB): 1 In-game reward packet

Meal 2 (89 RMB):1 In-game reward packet + One mouse pad

Meal 3 (189 RMB): 1 In-game reward packet + One mouse pad + One plate

Both the mouse pads and plates come in either Eula or Amber themes. For example, there are 325 Amber mouse pads and 108 Amber plates. Likewise, Eula has 720 special mouse pads and 840 unique plates.

The most expensive meal shown here only costs roughly $28, while the cheapest one is close to $10.

The new Kamera effect (Image via HoYoverse)

The in-game packet can only be used once per account and contains minor rewards such as new food and 50,000 Mora. The main draw of this packet is the new Kamera that players get, which is what readers can see in the photo shown above.

It is worth mentioning that this entire collab only takes place in China. Pizza Hut is an American company, but there is no collab between it and Genshin Impact in the US. Travelers should also know that the in-game rewards are only eligible for Chinese accounts, so they won't work on other servers.

By the time this article was written, the collaboration hadn't technically begun yet. It will be interesting to see if more employees continue to cosplay as this collaboration continues. Similarly, it will also be intriguing to see if some of these rewards ever get re-released elsewhere in the world.

