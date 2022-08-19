Genshin Impact x Pizza Hut collab features Amber, Eula, and limited edition rewards

A while ago, a notable leak revealed some minor details of Genshin Impact's Amber and Eula being in a Pizza Hut collab. Now, there are new details to share on this matter. This collab begins on August 29, 2022, and will end on September 17, 2022.

If players buy a certain meal in Pizza Hut, they will receive an in-game reward packet. The exact rewards vary based on the specific meal selected. It is worth noting that this only applies to stores in China, so it is not open to players in other countries.

Genshin Impact x Pizza Hut collab details

Unsurprisingly, most of these details are written in Mandarin since it's designated for a Chinese audience. That might be disappointing to some foreign players, but they might still be curious to find out more information regarding this Genshin Impact x Pizza Hut collab.

There are three new sets that customers can buy at any Chinese Pizza Hut, and here are their prices:

69 RMB

89 RMB

189 RMB

What the three meals look like (Image via Genshin Global)

RMB is a Chinese currency. For those curious, it translates to roughly:

$10

$13

$28

There are in-game benefits to purchasing any of these possible meals, which will be listed below.

Rewards

All three meals will give players an in-game reward packet, which includes:

1 Kamera with a new special effect

1 Signboard that counts as furniture

2 Meat and Mushroom Pizzas

2 Berry Sunset Juices

2 Creamy Mushroom Crispy Tarts

50,000 Mora

The second meal also gives players a special Genshin Impact x Pizza Hut mouse pad. Purchasing the third meal option gives the same mouse pad, plus some limited-time plates commemorating the collab. Both the mousepad and the plates come in either Eula or Amber themes. If players want both characters' merchandise, they're recommended to buy two meals to get both.

There are only 325 Amber-themed mouse pads and 720 Eula-themed mouse pads. Also, there are only 108 Amber-themed plates and 840 Eula-themed plates.

This is what the new Kamera effect looks like (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers should know that they have until October 18, 2022, to redeem these in-game packets. Players can only receive one set of rewards per account and are limited to Chinese servers only. As a result, any superfan planning to travel to China just to get these rewards won't benefit from it unless they also have a Chinese Genshin Impact account.

There is also the option to buy a Pizza Hut membership. Buying one will give players:

3 Hero's Wits

50,000 Mora

There are no planned dates for this collab to take place in other countries at the moment.

A special gift card related to the collab (Image via HoYoverse)

This isn't the first crossover between Genshin Impact and a food-related establishment. Some Travelers might remember that something similar happened with KFC back in 2021, although there were also some smaller ones like Itto Ice Cream from Mengniu Suibian.

If players do have a Chinese Genshin Impact account and wish to participate in this new collab, they should do so anytime between August 29, 202, and October 18, 2022.

