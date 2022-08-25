How to find Faded Red Satin in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact dropped two years ago to a tremendous cultural reception and an immediately massive hardcore fanbase. The long-awaited 3.0 update adds an entirely new region to the game, along with three new playable characters, domains, equipment, events, story, and more.

The latest area that became available to players in the August 24 update is called Sumeru, and it's known for its unique combination of rainforests and deserts. The area is devoted to the God of Wisdom and comes packed with dangerous new enemies. With unique enemies come great item drops, so players should take to the new area to cash in.

Finding Faded Red Satin in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players are always looking for ways to improve their weaponry, but individual tools can feature specific requests. The new update has introduced a host of new common enemies who all have a chance to drop this item.

The Faded Red Satin item is worn by The Eremites, a group of people who live in the deserts of Sumeru. While most Eremites are helpful merchants who just want to ply their trade, some are violent bandits that will attack.

The Faded Red Satin is the lowest-ranked of the three items dropped by Eremites. It can only fall from the enemies of that group below level 40. Eremites above level 40 can drop Trimmed Red Silk, while those above level 60 can drop the Rich Red Brocade.

Eremites use these red bindings to cover their eyes, evidently for reasons that have been lost to time. As the enemies get better, the dropped red cloth will improve as well.

The following eight enemies drop Faded Red Satin:

Eremite Axe Vanguard

Eremite Crossbow

Eremite Daythunder

Eremite Desert Clearwater

Eremite Linebreaker

Eremite Ravenbeak Halberdier

Eremite Sunfrost

Eremite Sword-Dancer

Just slay these eight enemies in droves to pick up plenty of Faded Red Satin.

Using Faded Red Satin in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players will discover that, along with new enemies, the 3.0 update includes new weaponry. The latest items dropped by these foes can be used to improve the power of new weapons.

Three weapons require Faded Red Satin to ascend. These include Hunter's Path, Forest Regalia, and Sapwood Blade. Each was introduced to the game as part of the 3.0 update.

The Hunter's Path is a five-star bow that can vastly improve the power of charged attacks. It will require 15 units of Faded Red Satin to reach its maximum ascension level.

Meanwhile, the Forest Regalia is a 4-star claymore that grants additional Elemental Mastery with the application of any status effects. It will require ten units of Faded Red Satin to reach its maximum level.

Finally, the Sapwood Blade is a 4-star sword that is almost identical to the Forest Regalia. It will also take ten units of Faded Red Satin to fully improve.

Genshin Impact players only need to take to the new desert area and fight their way through the enemies to improve their armaments.

