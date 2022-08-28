5 best Dendro team comps in Genshin Impact 3.0 patch

Dendro elemental reaction is the new addition in Genshin Impact version 3.0, and multiple reactions can be triggered when players pair it with Hydro, Pyro, and Electro. There are three Dendro characters in the game that can be tried out, namely Tighnari, Collei, and Dendro MC.

While Dendro reactions are not the new meta in the game like Melt and Freeze, proper team compositions can still deal a huge amount of damage to enemies in the open world and the next Spiral Abyss cycle. To make things easier for players, here are the best team compositions for Dendro in Genshin Impact version 3.0.

Top 5 Dendro team compositions to try out in Genshin Impact version 3.0

Since there are only three Dendro characters in Genshin Impact so far, team compositions are quite limited. This is especially prominent when players are still new to Dendro reactions and don't yet understand how each character works.

1) Bloom - Kokomi, Rosaria, Collei, Sucrose

Bloom reaction team (Image via HoYoverse)

While many may wonder why they should add a Cryo character to the team, it is precisely because Dendro does not react to it or co-exist with other elements.

Kokomi and Collei will work together to create Bloom, and players can freeze enemies using Rosaria on wet enemies while waiting for Bloom to explode. Since the opponents are frozen, it will be hard to chase after them one by one, which is where Sucrose will come and help the team with Anemo CC.

2) Quicken - Tighnari, Raiden Shogun, Yae Miko, Kazuha

Quicken reaction team (Image via HoYoverse)

Overall, Tighnari works best in a quickswap team where he triggers Elemental Skill and Burst when possible, and leaves the reactions for other elements.

In this team, Raiden Shogun will be the main DPS and also the battery for Yae Miko, while the latter will be a sub-DPS just like Tighnari where they use Skills and Bursts to trigger Quicken. The last spot can be given to any Anemo character in Genshin Impact that will help reduce elemental resistance and gather opponents.

3) Quicken - Tighnari, Fischl, Yae Miko, Sucrose

The second Quicken team (Image via HoYoverse)

Since the previous team are all 5-star characters, some Genshin Impact players may find it difficult to create them since those units are hard to come by.

They can swap Raiden Shogun with Fischl, or even Kuki Shinobu for healing. In addition, it is better to change Sucrose to another Dendro or Electro character, whichever they prefer, if the opponent is a single-target enemy.

4) Burgeon - Thoma, Tartaglia, MC, Sucrose

Burgeon reaction team (Image via HoYoverse)

Burgeon can be triggered when Pyro is applied to Dendro Core, which can only appear when Dendro meets Hydro. In addition, while Burgeon can deal decent damage to enemies, it will also hurt the active character. Thus, having a shield is best when using this team.

Thoma is a great addition to the team since his Elemental Burst can apply Pyro off-field, while his Elemental Skill can provide a shield. It will activate the Burgeon and protect the active character as well. Tartaglia willl be the main DPS while MC will deal Dendro damage off-field.

5) Hyperbloom - Keqing, Xingqiu, MC, Kazuha

Hyperbloom reaction team (Image via HoYoverse)

Hyperbloom is essentially Quicken, but with Hydro in the team to trigger Bloom reaction. Then, when Electro is in contact with these Blooms, it will transform into Hyperbloom mode and act as a homing attack for a single-target enemy.

With Dendro characters in Genshin Impact, players can begin their adventure in a brand new experience with various new reactions, making the exploration even more challenging.

