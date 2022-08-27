Collei Ascension materials and locations in Genshin Impact

Collei is a new 4-star Dendro bow character that debuts in Genshin Impact 3.0's character banners. Furthermore, the new limited-time event "Graven Innonence" also provides players with a free copy of Collei.

While Collei's individual damage is not that high, she has great potential as a Dendro support, which is why players should try building her. While some of her ascension materials can only be found exclusively in Sumeru, others can be gathered from other nations as well. Since it has only been a few days since Sumeru's release, players may not be aware of the optimal locations and routes to farm her ascension materials.

The following article will guide players on the collection of ascension materials for Collei after the Genshin Impact 3.0 update.

Everything about Collei's ascension materials in Genshin Impact 3.0 update

Collei is one of the first Dendro characters released and will obviously require new ascension materials that can only be found in Sumeru. Additionally, players will have to complete certain puzzles and World Quests to open up the entire Sumeru map in the patch 3.0 update.

Furthermore, the boss drop required for Collei's ascension is available in a special location, so players are advised to open all necessary teleport waypoints to have an easier time farming for Collei.

The above tweet reveals the ascension materials and talent-level up materials that players will need to farm for Collei. Given below is a brief description of all the ascension materials needed for Collei and where players can find them in Genshin Impact.

Nagadus Emerald Gemstones

Collei will require different amounts of the game's new Dendro gemstomes, also called Nagadus Emerald Gemstones. Here is a list of Nagadus Emerald Gemstones that players will need for Collei’s max ascension:

Nagadus Emerald Sliver x 1

Nagadus Emerald Fragment x 9

Nagadus Emerald Chunk x 9

Nagadus Emerald Gemstones x 6

Currently, the Nagadus Emerald Genstomes can only be collected as a boss drop reward by defeating a new Sumeru boss called the Jadeplume Terrorshroom in Genshin Impact.

Jadeplume Terrorshroom

Sumeru's newest boss, the Jadeplume Terrorshroom, is located in the top left corner of Sumeru just outside the Vanarana region. However, players will have to go through a portal to reach this location.

Defeating this new boss will drop Majestic Hooked Beak, a major requirement for Collei's ascension. To ascend Collei to level 90, players will need to collect a total of 46 Majestic Hooked Beaks. Additionally, the boss can also drop Nagadus Emerald Gemstones, allowing players to farm two ascension materials simultaneously.

Players who have yet to discover this boss location can refer to the excellent video guide shown above.

Rukkhashava Mushrooms

For the second material, Collei will need 168 Rukkhashava Mushrooms to ascend to level 90. Rukkhashava Mushrooms are Sumeru's local specialty and can generally be found growing on trees deep in the rainforest.

Players can either use Genshin Impact's official interactive map or YouTube guides to locate and gather Rukkhashava Mushrooms from the rainforest. It should also be noted that all local specialties take 48 hours to replenish, which means it might take players nearly a week to collect all the 168 Rukkhashava Mushrooms required.

Arrowhead from Hilichurl Archers

Collect Arrowheads from Hilichurl Archers (Image via Genshin Impact)

Here is the list of arrowheads that Collei will need for her max ascension:

Firm Arrowhead x 18

Sharp Arrowhead x 30

Weathered Arrowhead x 36

Players can use the Adventurer Book to track the spawn location of the Hilichurl Archers or use a farming route from any popular YouTube video guide for the same. Players planning to build the Dendro character may have to collect more of these since Arrowheads are also required to level up Collei's talents.

