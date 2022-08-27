How to claim Twitch Drops in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact is a hugely popular gacha game about gathering tons of different forms of currency and using them to grow stronger. It has an intensely devoted community, leading to new ways for players to gain valuable resources without turning on the game.

Twitch Drops have become a fairly common feature among online games. The livestreaming service has partnered with a variety of big-name titles to offer benefits to players willing to watch others. Tuning into streams of the game occasionally grants viewers the ability to cash in and gain new items for their own gameplay.

Claiming Twitch Drops in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Additional limited-time rewards for "Check-In" in the first seven days of Version 3.0, new V3.0 content in Battle Chronicle, Teyvat Interactive Map, and HoYoWiki as well as related content are available!

>>>

hoyo.link/ca6pqBA6



#GenshinImpact Greetings, Travelers~Additional limited-time rewards for "Check-In" in the first seven days of Version 3.0, new V3.0 content in Battle Chronicle, Teyvat Interactive Map, and HoYoWiki as well as related content are available!>>> Greetings, Travelers~Additional limited-time rewards for "Check-In" in the first seven days of Version 3.0, new V3.0 content in Battle Chronicle, Teyvat Interactive Map, and HoYoWiki as well as related content are available!>>>hoyo.link/ca6pqBA6#GenshinImpact https://t.co/WmCBez8trm

The process to enable Twitch Drops in Genshin Impact will be familiar to any gamer who has used the service in the past. They will just have to link their Twitch account with their in-game one and watch the right clips to make it happen.

The first step is to log in to the game and open up the Settings menu from the start screen. From there, players should see an option labeled Connections. Click on that to start the process of sharing the two accounts.

Players just have to follow the on-screen instructions to connect Twitch to the game. As long as they have an active Twitch account, it'll be easy to bring the two together.

Now that Twitch is integrated into the iconic gacha game, it's time to start watching the right streams. The streams that provide Drops are typically only available on the miHoYo and Genshin Impact Twitch channels. These official sources will provide the most rewards.

Twitch Drops follow a schedule that rewards watch time up to a point. Rewards start accumulating after fifteen minutes of enjoying the stream. They stop after two hours, so players can't simply leave it on indefinitely.

They will discover the Drops Bar on their profile menu. It features an ascending progress meter, and players just have to click to claim it when it hits 100%. The items will be in the inventory after this point.

What can players earn from Twitch Drops in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

Version 3.0 "The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings" is now online, and the new area,



Submission Period: Aug. 24 – Sept. 25 23:59 (UTC+8)



Click to Join >

hoyo.link/86eErBA6



#GenshinImpact Hello, Travelers!Version 3.0 "The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings" is now online, and the new area, #Sumeru , is now available. The Strategy Guides Contest has begun today~Submission Period: Aug. 24 – Sept. 25 23:59 (UTC+8)Click to Join > Hello, Travelers!Version 3.0 "The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings" is now online, and the new area, #Sumeru, is now available. The Strategy Guides Contest has begun today~Submission Period: Aug. 24 – Sept. 25 23:59 (UTC+8)Click to Join >hoyo.link/86eErBA6#GenshinImpact https://t.co/WC6P1sfOSD

Genshin Impact players know that the game features a ton of different resources that they have to keep track of. Luckily, Twitch Drops have the potential to hand out quite a few of these.

The most common payout from Twitch Drops is Primogems, the go-to premium currency in the game. Players can use them to buy Resin, as well as to purchase Fates or levels on the Battle Pass.

Twitch Drops also occasionally grant tickets for ongoing limited-time banners. Players can even occasionally get Wishes that will allow them to pull for the characters they want to earn. These items can be crucial in saving some cash and keep playing the game.

Genshin Impact players can increase their time and fun with the game through the benefits gained by watching other people play. Just connect the Twitch account with the in-game account and tune in to the official streams to win free stuff.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul