Genshin Impact Twitch Prime bundle for July 2021: Rewards, How to get, and more

Genshin Impact players can get free Primogems and other loot from Twitch Prime with a few easy steps. This is probably one of the easiest ways to get Primogems, as players will only need a Twitch Prime account to acquire their Genshin Impact gifts.

Players can learn how to get the Twitch Prime July Bundle for Genshin Impact here, and the rewards that they will get with it. Any Genshin Impact faithful with a Twitch Prime account should make sure to take advantage of this opportunity.

Genshin Impact: Twitch Prime July Bundle

For those with Amazon Prime there is a Prime Gaming promotion with Genshin Impact at: https://t.co/rSiUUv9w5t



There will be a code you can claim each month for the next 8 months. Codes can be claimed on all platforms/regions and expire after a bit over a month.#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/Q0UFjtBfgc — AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) July 26, 2021

Over the next 8 months, Genshin Impact will be releasing codes to Twitch Prime members, and players will be able to grab some easy loot through their Twitch Prime account.

The steps to claim this loot are very simple as there won't be a need to link accounts. Players will simply need to follow these steps:

Log into Twitch Prime and head to this link: Twitch Prime Genshin Impact. Players can click the July Bundle to claim it and they will receive a code to redeem. They can redeem this code the same way as any Genshin Impact code i.e, through the website or in game.

Once players redeem this code, they will receive 60x Primogems, 8x Heroes Wits, and 5x Mushroom Pizza, making this Twitch Prime bundle definitely worth the wait. This is probably the easiest way to make some extra Primogems during July. Players will be able to get more loot from Twitch Prime over the coming months, so make sure to check back every month.

How to redeem the Twitch Prime July Bundle code in Genshin Impact:

Redeeming codes in Genshin Impact is a pretty simple task, as players will only need to decide which method they want to redeem them with. They can redeem these codes through Mihoyo's official website using these steps:

Go to this link. Players will need to log in with their miHoYo account. After logging in, select the server and enter the redemption code. Click on the redeem button to get the rewards in the mailbox.

If you have Amazon Prime and play Genshin Impact, there are going to be 8 sets of rewards given out until the end of the year. Just click claim now and you'll get a code you can input in game :) pic.twitter.com/xsJKT0kvhH — kieran :) (@thewhitespace_) July 26, 2021

Players can also redeem their codes through Genshin Impact itself by following these steps:

Open the Paimon Menu from the Paimon icon in the top left corner or press the ESC button on PC. Click on Settings at the bottom left. Head to the Account tab on the left. Click on the "Redeem Now" button. Paste the code in the window that pops up. Press the "Exchange" button to get the rewards.

Codes successfully redeemed (Image via Genshin Impact)

After redeeming these codes, players will be able to access their gifts easily.

Genshin Impact players will definitely enjoy these easy Primogems and other gifts from Twitch Prime.

Also read: Genshin Impact guide to unlock underwater domain and teleport waypoint in Inazuma

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul