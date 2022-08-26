Genshin Impact Nilou leaks: Gameplay, Elemental Skill, Burst, and abilities

Genshin Impact received its 3.0 update just a few days ago, but its developers have already shifted their attention to the next patch. HoYoverse has started a public beta for patch 3.1 where they will be testing upcoming characters from Sumeru.

Credible sources have now leaked gameplay footage of Nilou, a 5-star Hydro character expected to arrive in the 3.1 banner. The footage showcases Nilou's idle animations, Elemental Skills, and Elemental Bursts.

It is worth noting that the leaked gameplay footage and all the information in it are subject to change.

Leaked gameplay footage of Nilou indicates that her attacks will be based on her HP in Genshin Impact

The leaked gameplay footage starts with Nilou's idle animations in Genshin Impact. She can be seen enjoying a sweet dish and showing off her elegant dance moves. Both idle animations display her cute and graceful personality.

Idle animations directly increase the character's popularity within the Genshin Impact community as it is as one of the factors that players consider when summoning 5-star characters.

Elemental Skill

According to the leaked gameplay footage, Nilou's Elemental Skill has two different forms that she can use at her will. These forms are called Sword Dance and Whirling Steps.

#Genshin #Nilou elemental skill - Sword Dance: unleashes a watery moon that deals Hydro DMG to opponents it touches and grants Nilou the Lunar Prayer effect. This effect converts Nilou's Normal Attacks into Sword Dance techniques, and her final hit will unleash a watery moon. #Nilou elemental skill - Sword Dance: unleashes a watery moon that deals Hydro DMG to opponents it touches and grants Nilou the Lunar Prayer effect. This effect converts Nilou's Normal Attacks into Sword Dance techniques, and her final hit will unleash a watery moon.#Genshin https://t.co/aDLbZScN7V

When Nilou casts her Elemental Skill, she goes into what is called a Pirouette state, and a stacking symbol appears on her head. In this state, she will infuse her sword with Hydro and deal Hydro damage to affected enemies in Genshin Impact.

After gaining three stacks, the sword dance form is activated. The skill also grants a Lunar Prayer effect where all of Nilou's normal attacks will be converted into sword dance techniques, and she will deal heavy Hydro damage with her final hits.

However, when Nilou gains three stacks during her Elemental Skill, she can choose to unleash a Whirling Step, where she creates a water wheel. The water wheel will deal AoE Hydro damage on impact. Additionally, a water aura will follow Nilou and apply wet status to enemies, making it easy to trigger Elemental Reactions.

Elemental Burst

According to the leaked gameplay footage, Nilou has an interesting Elemental Burst in Genshin Impact.

Once activated, Nilou will deal AoE Hydro damage to surrounding enemies and apply the Lingering Aeon effect to them. The affected enemies will then be hit with additional Hydro damage.

The Elemental Burst seems to have a 70 energy cost and an 18-second cooldown before it's reactivated.

AoE Hydro DMG based on Nilou's Max HP and applying the Lingering Aeon effect to all opponents hit.

After an interval, opponents affected by Lingering Aeon will take Hydro DMG.



CD 18s

Energy Cost 70



#原神 #Genshin #Nilou burst (Q)AoE Hydro DMG based on Nilou's Max HP and applying the Lingering Aeon effect to all opponents hit.After an interval, opponents affected by Lingering Aeon will take Hydro DMG.CD 18sEnergy Cost 70 #Nilou burst (Q)AoE Hydro DMG based on Nilou's Max HP and applying the Lingering Aeon effect to all opponents hit.After an interval, opponents affected by Lingering Aeon will take Hydro DMG.CD 18sEnergy Cost 70#原神 #Genshin https://t.co/jNm0j1X8D1

Based on the latest leaks, it seems that both Nilou's Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst are based on her maximum HP. Hence, players planning to summon the character will have to priortize HP% on her artifact's main stats to maximize the damage she will deal in Genshin Impact.

