Genshin Impact 3.1 leaks: New desert map, Cyno gameplay, and upcoming weapons

Although Version 3.0 just came out, a whole bunch of new Genshin Impact 3.1 leaks have been released. The latest leaks involve a bunch of new content, but this article will only focus on a few of them. The ones relevant for this article consist of:

A Cyno gameplay leak

The desert map and related screenshots

New weapons

It is worth noting that these aren't just text leaks. There is actual gameplay footage and relevant images to share here. This article will start with the Cyno gameplay leak, which will be shown in the next section.

Genshin Impact 3.1 leaks reveal Cyno gameplay, desert screenshots, and more

The Streamable link in the above tweet contains a good video showcase of Cyno's gameplay in Genshin Impact 3.1. It's only one minute and 44 seconds long, and it opens with some of his Normal Attacks before proceeding to his Charged Attack. Shortly afterward, he does an Elemental Skill, which is a quick Electro dash.

Around the 50-second mark is when Cyno performs his Elemental Burst, which slightly changes his model. Not only that, but it significantly changes his attacks. The upcoming microwave render shows off the model's appearance.

It's only a six-second microwave render, but it clearly shows off everything that readers need to see from this model. This transformation only lasts for 20 seconds in the previous Genshin Impact 3.1 leak, which then ends with some more Normal Attacks before transitioning to idle animations.

Desert map

A leaked map (Image via UBatcha)

Not all of Sumeru was released in Version 3.0. Instead, some parts will be released in Genshin Impact 3.1. The above image features the desert portion of the map, along with some names that are subject to change. For Travelers who wish to see more desert screenshots, the upcoming compilation should appease them.

The exact lore of every screenshot here is currently unknown since it's still very early in the Genshin Impact 3.1 beta. Nonetheless, the general environmental design shown here is unlike anything else in the game at the moment and is bound to look visually impressive to some readers.

There are a lot of screenshots to cover and not much context, but they're posted here so the reader can check them out. There is one more compilation of images to look at next.

The first three screenshots in this Tweet appear to be of the same location with different mechanics, but the context is still unclear. That's it for relevant desert leaks at the moment, so it's worth getting to what's been leaked about the new weapons.

New weapons in Genshin Impact 3.1

The weapons shown here are all 4-stars, which include:

Xiphos' Moonlight (Sword)

Mahara Aquamarine (Claymore)

Wanderer Evenstar (Catalyst)

There is also a 4-star Polearm known as Shifting Windblade that's not listed in the above tweet.

Some Travelers might think the first weapon is a Claymore, but it's apparently a Sword. Its translated name is currently Key of Hierophany. The Polearm shown here is known as Staff of the Scarlet Sands and is the weapon shown in Cyno's gameplay leak.

Curious Travelers should know that the full weapon stats, effects, and Ascension Materials for all of these new weapons can be seen in the above source. Readers should keep in mind that it is subject to change like with all of the previous leaks.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Cyno looks fun to play? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish