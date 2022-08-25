Genshin Impact 3.1 leaks: Candace, Cyno, and Nilou gameplay videos leaked

Genshin Impact has finally launched patch 3.0 with Sumeru along with all the latest content. Officials have also started the public beta for the upcoming patch 3.1 update.

The public beta allows players to test some of the new characters from Sumeru. The new characters confirmed to debut in the upcoming patch are the following:

Cyno

Nilou

Candace

Recent Genshin Impact leaks from credible sources reveal gameplay footage of Cyno, Nilou, and Candace. The leaked gameplay footage includes their idle animations, Elemental Skill, and Elemental Burst.

Having an early visual representation of their abilities will help the Genshin Impact community decide whether they want to spend their Primogems to summon these new Sumeru characters.

Leaked gameplay footage of upcoming Genshin Impact Sumeru characters

The public beta for the upcoming patch 3.1 update has begun and leaks have already shown gameplay footage of the new upcoming characters in Genshin Impact.

The patch 3.1 update wont be launched until September 28, 2022, as per official announcements. Hence, developers still have time to make all the necessary tweaks to the character's design, animation, and damage multipliers.

CYNO

UBatcha @Ubatcha1



No Notes for this one, need to read the actual kit, just enjoy wolverine.



HQ Link: [3.1 Beta] Cyno Animations Showcase

The leaked footage of Cyno showcases some of the best idle animations players may have seen in Genshin Impact, especially the one where he starts levitating. Cyno can be seen with a new polearm, which is most likely his signature weapon.

During his Elemental Skill, Cyno jumps and plunges at the enemy. The skill infuses the polearm with the Electro element and will deal Electro damage. Similarly, Cyno's Elemental Burst will infuse his hands with Electro element claws.

The burst also changes his normal attack animation and Elemental Skill animation. Lastly, during the duration of his burst, all of Cyno's attacks will deal AoE Electro damage to the affected enemies.

NILOU

UBatcha @Ubatcha1



As always, abc64



Notes:

Nilou has 2 "Types" of E, will be described in her kit.

The video showcases E (Type 1) -> Q -> E (Type 2)



HQ Link: [3.1 Beta] Nilou Animations Showcase

Nilou's has been associated with beauty and elegance when it comes to her dance and her personality. The same can be seen with her ideal animations which showcase her passion for dance and her love for dessert.

All of her attack animations also incorporate the flexibility and graceful movements used for dance performances. Her elemental skills shown in the leaked footage seem to have two forms. When the skill is cast, her sword attacks will unlease waves that deal Hydro damage.

Either Nilou can continue to unleash Hydro wave attacks or she can trigger the second Elemental Skill after unleashing three Hydro attacks. The second Elemental Skill when activated will create a water ring around her possibly to apple wet status to nearby enemies, making it easier to trigger reactions in Genshin Impact.

Coming to her Elemental Burst, nothing much can be speculated upon from the leaked footage. When activated, Nilou appears to deal AoE Hydro damage, but it is difficult to say whether it has any other additional effects as well.

CANDACE

UBatcha @Ubatcha1



Notes:

Candace has a Tap and Hold E

The video showcases E (Hold) -> Q -> E (Tap)



HQ Link: [3.1 Beta] Candace Animations Showcase

Candace is a new 4-star who will debut alongside Cyno and Nilou in the upcoming patch 3.1 update. She is the first Genshin Impact character to use Hydro polearm and also the first character to introduce shield in Genshin Impact.

In the leaked footage, Candace can be seen using her shield during her Normal attack sequence and Elemental Skill. Like Nilou, her Elemental Skill has two forms with a tap and hold version.

The tap version will probably knockback smaller enemies and deal Hydro damage, whereas the hold version charges the shield before performing a plunging attack to deal massive AoE Hydro damage.

Speaking of her Elemental Burst, when activated she infuses all her normal attacks with Hydro and converts all damage Hydro damage.

Edited by Srijan Sen