Where and how to use Dendro Sigils in Genshin Impact

Travelers can use the Dendro Sigils they've collected in Sumeru at the Tree of Dreams. However, they must complete some new quests in Genshin Impact 3.0 to be able to do so. Otherwise, they will arrive at a location with no option to offer any Dendro Sigils.

It should be pretty obvious to players when they can't use the Tree of Dreams since it won't be marked on their map. If it is marked, they can use it. To unlock this functionality, Travelers must complete the 'Trees and Dreams' quest, which requires players to complete the following missions as a prerequisite:

Woodland Encounter

The Children of Vimara Village

Into the Woods

The Lost Child

The World of Aranara

This guide will start with where players can use Dendro Sigils and then move on to how they can use them.

Location to use Dendro Sigils in Genshin Impact

Travelers should see this symbol on the world map (Image via HoYoverse)

The 'Trees and Dreams' quest takes players straight to the location where one can use Dendro Sigils. It's a very short mission that unlocks the functionality of the Tree of Dreams. A quick way to get to the marked location in the above image is to use the Statue of the Seven in Vanarana and head northeast into the nearby cave.

This Statue of the Seven is unlockable during 'The World of Aranara' quest, which is the final prerequisite for undertaking 'Trees and Dreams'.

Go near the Tree of Dreams to see this prompt (Image via HoYoverse)

When players reach the marked location, all that's left for them to do is interact with this Tree of Dreams. To do that, they should simply go on top of the big orange mushroom to see a prompt similar to what's shown above. Then, they have to select the Tree of Dreams, Vanarana option. When they do this, gamers will see something very similar to the following image posted in the next section.

How to use Dendro Sigils in Genshin Impact

This is how you use them (Image via HoYoverse)

If the player has enough Dendro Sigils for a level-up, they can select the Offer button at the bottom right. Every level requires 35 of them, regardless of the gamer's current progress. If they don't have enough Dendro Sigils, they won't be able to select the Offer button.

This is the primary way to use this new item, and players should just keep using them until they have no more left to use. Once that happens, it's time to look for some more.

Where to get more Dendro Sigils

Some Genshin Impact players might wonder where they can get more of this worthwhile currency. The main way to get more of them is by opening up chests in Sumeru. Genshin Impact 3.0 introduced dozens of new chests scattered throughout the region; the above video shows off a meager 20 in one specific area.

Another way to get Dendro Sigils is by completing one-time Domains. It is worth mentioning that the rewards obtained from the tree only go up to Level 20 in Genshin Impact 3.0, with later updates adding more levels for players to get.

