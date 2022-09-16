Genshin Impact 3.1 Special Program Livestream: Time, countdown, and Primogem code details

The Genshin Impact 3.1 Special Program will unveil a plethora of new content for Travelers to witness in all its glory. Not only that, but it will feature the usual three Redeem Codes that add up to 300 Primogems. It sounds simple, yet the reason is good enough for players to remember the date and time for this livestream.

Here is a succinct summary of what to expect:

Twitch broadcast begins at 8:00 AM (UTC-4) on September 16, 2022

YouTube broadcast begins at 12:00 PM (UTC-4) on September 16, 2022

Remember that the Redeem Codes shown in that livestream will expire in roughly a day. There isn't much time between then and the Genshin Impact 3.1 Special Program's air date.

Genshin Impact 3.1 Special Program details

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 9/16/2022 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!

This tweet contains the official Twitch link, along with confirmation of the aforementioned date and time. Travelers are highly recommended to save that URL, follow the channel, or do anything else to get quick access to the broadcast if they plan to watch it.

There is even a reference to the Redeem Codes in this tweet, confirming that it will show up. Just remember that the livestream will air on Twitch at 8:00 AM (UTC-4) on September 16, 2022.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



The special program will also be broadcast on the official YouTube channel on 9/16/2022 at 12:00 PM (UTC-4)

The second tweet includes the date and time of the YouTube broadcast. It also has a link to the official YouTube channel. Travelers who would prefer to watch the Genshin Impact 3.1 Special Program should make a note of this Tweet.

The YouTube broadcast begins at 12:00 PM (UTC-4) on September 16, 2022.

Genshin Impact 3.1 Special Program countdown

If one wishes to see the new livestream as it first airs, then the Twitch broadcast is a safe bet to use. The above countdown should serve as a helpful reminder of when it will air. Travelers should know that the only thing that would change this is if some technical delays occur, as such changes won't be represented in this countdown.

Some players might be unable to make it to the Twitch livestream for one reason or another. In that case, they can check out the above countdown to better visualize when the YouTube broadcast begins. Do note that the one on YouTube will stay up, unlike the Twitch version.

Hence, one can watch bits and pieces of the Genshin Impact 3.1 Special Program once the full livestream is saved as a regular video.

Redeem code information

Players should see something like this on September 16, 2022 (Image via HoYoverse)

Each livestream has three temporary Redeem Codes that expire within a day. It would stand to reason that the same thing will happen with the Genshin Impact 3.1 Special Program. It's vital to mention that the three Redeem Codes associated with the livestream are currently unknown.

That said, it will be plastered all over the internet, so it's not as if readers have to watch the livestream to receive them. Until then, Travelers only have two old Redeem Codes to use:

6A6VJTWGCPYV

GENSHINGIFT

The three new Redeem Codes will give players a total of 300 Primogems. Don't forget that they will expire within a day.

