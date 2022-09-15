Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream: New redeem codes, desert map, character banners, and more

The Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream is something that many players are looking forward to, and they will be pleased to know that HoYoverse has recently confirmed its air date. The livestream will be available to view on September 16, 2022. There are several things that should be easy to predict:

There will be three redeem codes that total 300 Primogems

New characters will be shown off, including their banners

A look at the new desert region

Some new events

HoYoverse hasn't revealed too much about what players can expect from this update, except that its name is "King Deshret and the Three Magi."

What to expect from the Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 9/16/2022 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!

>>>



Enjoy redemption codes and other goodies!



#GenshinImpact Version 3.1 Special Program PreviewDear Travelers,The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 9/16/2022 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!>>> twitch.tv/genshinimpacto… Enjoy redemption codes and other goodies! Version 3.1 Special Program PreviewDear Travelers,The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 9/16/2022 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!>>>twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…Enjoy redemption codes and other goodies!#GenshinImpact https://t.co/MerAvicHuI

The above tweet comes from the game's official Twitter account. It basically confirms certain important details regarding the Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream:

It will air at 8:00 am (UTC-4) on September 16, 2022

It will air on Twitch (the tweet even includes a hyperlink)

There will be redeem codes

Travelers can also see the official artwork for the upcoming update, which primarily focuses on the new desert region. Unfortunately, fans won't know what the new redeem codes are until the Special Program airs. Until then, players have these two redeem codes they can use:

6A6VJTWGCPYV

GENSHINGIFT

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

The special program will also be broadcast on the official YouTube channel on 9/16/2022 at 12:00 PM (UTC-4)

>>>



Make sure to follow us, Travelers. We'll see you there!



#GenshinImpact Version 3.1 Special Program Preview Part 2!Dear Travelers,The special program will also be broadcast on the official YouTube channel on 9/16/2022 at 12:00 PM (UTC-4)>>> youtube.com/c/GenshinImpact Make sure to follow us, Travelers. We'll see you there! Version 3.1 Special Program Preview Part 2!Dear Travelers,The special program will also be broadcast on the official YouTube channel on 9/16/2022 at 12:00 PM (UTC-4)>>>youtube.com/c/GenshinImpactMake sure to follow us, Travelers. We'll see you there!#GenshinImpact

This subsequent tweet confirms that the YouTube broadcast will begin at 12:00 pm (UTC-4) on September 16, 2022. It also includes a hyperlink to the official YouTube channel for the reader's convenience.

Countdown

The countdown above should serve as a useful visualization of when the Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream will air. After all, not everybody is going to be familiar with UTC-4 as far as time zones go.

Do note that this countdown is for the Twitch broadcast. The rest of this article will focus on the content that Travelers can expect to see in the forthcoming livestream and its related Version Update.

Desert map

BLANK  @genshinBLANK



Updated Map Names

(Removed the Universe effect to showcase the tiles that are in the files, but can't be seen normally in-game)



Impact #Genshin [BETA 3.1 Patch 2]Updated Map Names(Removed the Universe effect to showcase the tiles that are in the files, but can't be seen normally in-game) #Genshin Impact #原神 [BETA 3.1 Patch 2]Updated Map Names(Removed the Universe effect to showcase the tiles that are in the files, but can't be seen normally in-game)#GenshinImpact #原神 #Genshin https://t.co/CAYJXjgKGj

The tweet above shows the leaked desert region that is expected to debut in Genshin Impact 3.1. It would be logical to assume that some areas shown on this map will be highlighted in some capacity during the livestream.

Besides that, some readers might wish to look at all of the new Teleport Waypoints, Domains, Statues of the Sevens, and names for this new region. Considering that this image is from a leak, players should keep in mind that some aspects of it are subject to change prior to Version 3.1 being launched.

Banners

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 Lastly, before I continue with the 3.1 lines (I plan to finish them off today dw)



Cyno and Candace are in the first banner afaik

Nilou in the second Lastly, before I continue with the 3.1 lines (I plan to finish them off today dw)Cyno and Candace are in the first banner afaikNilou in the second

The next thing to expect in the Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream is the banners. Every Special Program highlights them in some capacity, so it makes sense that the next one will do the same. This leak essentially states that Cyno and Candace are in the first banner, while Nilou is in the second.

All three characters have extensive gameplay leaks associated with them, and players can rest easy knowing they will be available in this update. The only thing subject to change is the banner order.

The current rerun rumors point to Venti and Eula having banners in Genshin Impact 3.1. If that were true, it would be confirmed during the Special Program. However, it is vital to mention that there is no concrete evidence confirming that these two characters will have a rerun in this update.

Instead, it's incredibly likely that they will get one due to their importance in the upcoming Mondstadt Festival. Travelers should expect the Mondstadt Festival to get covered quite a bit in the upcoming Special Program.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish