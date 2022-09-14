How to get free Primogems by watching Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream

The Genshin Impact 3.1 live stream is confirmed to premiere on September 16, and Travelers who watch the Special Program have the opportunity to obtain new redemption codes and free Primogems.

Like any other livestream, the developers will drop three Primogem codes with an expiration duration of 12 hours. Players who are lucky and fast enough to claim them can get 300 free Primogems. Read on to find out where Genshin Impact players can watch the live stream to get the redemption codes and claim the rewards.

When and where to watch Genshin Impact Version 3.1 Special Program

The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 9/16/2022 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!

The Genshin Impact version 3.1 live stream will be available on the game's official Twitch channel on September 16 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4). Fans who are interested in watching the Special Program can follow this link: https://www.twitch.tv/genshinimpactofficial to go to the official channel.

The official Twitch channel for Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Fortunately, gamers don't need to sign up on the Twitch channel to watch the stream. All they need to do is open the website when the Special Program premieres to view the livestream alongside other Travelers.

The page's current header will display "Version 3.0 Special Program." The image will be automatically updated a few minutes before the live stream starts on September 16.

Previous redemption code from a Special Program (Image via HoYoverse)

During the Special Program, the special guests will promote the new game content and developments for the next version. In addition, they will also gradually release three new redemption codes for all fans to claim on the official website or in-game.

The codes will only be available for 12 hours after they are released worldwide. Players who redeem the code after the expiration date will miss the opportunity and gain no rewards at all.

Those who manage to redeem all new redemption codes in time will receive a total of 300 Primogems. All the prizes will be sent out immediately to their in-game mail after claiming the codes.

How to claim Redemption Codes in Genshin Impact version 3.1

There are two methods Travelers can use to claim the rewards from the Primogem codes. One is from the official website, and the other method is by redeeming them in-game.

The Official redemption code website (Image via HoYoverse)

The first method is recommended as players don't have to consume too much internet data or open their game. They only need to open the official website and paste all the redemption codes in the blank box. The exact URL has been provided here: https://genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/gift

Enter the redemption code before selecting Exchange (Image via HoYoverse)

The second method requires Travelers to open their Genshin Impact game and go to Settings from the Paimon Menu. Among the options, there will be a section for gamers to insert the redemption code from the Account bar.

The Primogem rewards will be sent to users' in-game mail and have an expiration date of 30 days, giving them plenty of time to claim the codes. Players are recommended to claim the codes and rewards in the mail right after obtaining them.

