Genshin Impact 3.1 leaks: New free weapon and 4-star character leaks

Genshin Impact 3.1 leaks point to a new 4-star weapon and an old 4-star character being given away for free. The weapon is the Missive Windspear, while the character is Collei. As always, it's worth mentioning that this content is subject to change.

The names of the weapons constantly change from the beta to the final version. For example, Missive Windspear used to be known as Shifting Windblade. Hence, it could undergo another name change.

Besides that, this leak roundup will cover specific sources and some interesting information for readers.

Genshin Impact 3.1 leaks reveal the free 4-star weapon

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel Weinlesefest: Festival in Springvale with:

1. Catching boars and other critters

2. Mob camp trails (similar to Moonchase)

3. Store simulator (with business strategy min-maxing)

4. Scavenger hunt w/ text clues



Missive Windspear is a brand new 4-star Polearm expected to debut in Genshin Impact 3.1. It will be one of several rewards offered in the main event of that update. Predictably, its Refinement Materials will also be available to obtain from this event.

Here is a quick primer of its current leaked stats (which are subject to change):

ATK at Level 90: 509.61

509.61 ATK% at Level 90: 41.35%

Its effect has been leaked to be:

"Within 10s after an Elemental Reaction is triggered, ATK is increased by 12/15/18/21/24% and Elemental Mastery is increased by 48/60/72/84/96."

The changes in the numbers shown above are based on the Refinement Level. Most players should have it at R5 since the Missive Windspear is a free 4-star Polearm.

A quick look at the weapon model (Image via HoYoverse)

These are the materials necessary to max out the Missive Windspear's level in Genshin Impact 3.1:

3 Boreal Wolf's Milk Teeth

9 Boreal Wolf's Cracked Teeth

9 Boreal Wolf's Broken Fangs

4 Boreal Wolf's Nostalgias

15 Gloomy Statuettes

18 Dark Statuettes

27 Deathly Statuettes

10 Slime Condensates

15 Slime Secretions

18 Slime Concentrates

150,000 Mora

All of these items are farmable before the update goes live.

Free 4-star character

Project Celestia @projectcelestia

There is data that suggests Collei will be available to claim by completing Floor 4, Chamber 3 of the Spiral Abyss, much like is the case for Xiangling.



•Subject to change

The other major Genshin Impact leak to cover here is the one related to a free 4-star character. Apparently, Collei will be given away for free to those who complete Floor 4, Chamber 3 of the Spiral Abyss.

As of right now, players can only get Xiangling through the Spiral Abyss, but that only requires them to complete Floor 3, Chamber 3. Collei is a 4-star Dendro Bow user, so having access to a free Dendro character in all future updates would be invaluable.

It is vital to mention that this leak's content is "subject to change." There is no credible leak proving that Collei will be given away for free.

The enemies go up to Level 50 (Image via HoYoverse)

It wouldn't be the first time that Collei would be given away for free. In Genshin Impact 3.0 is an event known as Graven Innocence. The event had a quick quest that players could complete to get their free copy of Collei.

Characters usually don't get given away in several updates in a row, but that doesn't mean it can't happen. It is vital to mention that the previous leak referencing Collei just suggests that there is data that she'll be given away for free again. Data is sometimes placed in beta updates and doesn't come to fruition until much later.

That's it for the current roundup of Genshin Impact 3.1 leaks.

