Genshin Impact 3.1 leaks: Mondstadt Festival, Kaveh, and Mika character designs

There are several Genshin Impact 3.1 leaks to discuss, such as the recent news on the Mondstadt Festival, Kaveh, and Mika. The leaks are all over the place, so it's worth aggregating all of them in one spot. This article will run down some of the most important leaks on each subject in the following order:
- Mondstadt Festival
- Mika
- Kaveh
Everything shown in these leaks is subject to change. Genshin Impact 3.1 is scheduled to release on September 28, 2022.
Genshin Impact 3.1 leaks featuring Mondstadt, Kaveh, and Mika
Mondstadt Festival
The first Genshin Impact 3.1 leak to discuss is the Mondstadt Festival, also known as Weinlesefest: Festival. It apparently takes place in Springvale and includes four main activities, with the above tweet including a very brief overview of them.
The main rewards for this event include 680 Primogems and Missive Windspear. The weapon is a 4-star Polearm with 509.61 ATK and 41.35% ATK on Level 90 (subject to change). Its effect is:
"Within 10s after an Elemental Reaction is triggered, ATK is increased by 12/15/18/21/24% and Elemental Mastery is increased by 48/60/72/84/96."
This event will feature plenty of wine, but the more important aspects of these leaks are storyline-related ones. For example, Collei will supposedly see her old friends. Collei was initially a manga-only character who met with Amber, Lisa, and Jean, so those three are presumably some of "her old friends."
Travelers will also get more Razor lore, which should please his fans since he hasn't been in the spotlight in a long time.
A new character in Mika is also expected to show up in Genshin Impact 3.1. He has supposedly worked with Eula in the past and will be making his debut in this update, but there aren't any leaks regarding his actual release date.
Mika leaks
His full design hasn't been leaked yet, but the above fanart is apparently accurate. Mika is known to be a Cryo Polearm user, but not much else is known about his gameplay. Similarly, his character model has yet to be leaked.
Thus, how accurate this fanart is to the final design is hard to say.
This is the leak that confirmed Mika's Vision and weapon. His rarity remains unknown at present, and it's worth mentioning that he was not playable in the Genshin Impact 3.1 beta. Thus, Travelers shouldn't expect to see him on any banner for that update.
Kaveh leaks
Kaveh isn't expected to be playable or play much of a role in Genshin Impact 3.1. However, several new leaks have surfaced online related to his design, so it will be bundled with the rest of the leaks here.
As of late, there have been a few Genshin Impact leaks surrounding Kaveh's design. It's vital to mention that there aren't any gameplay models or footage that feature him. Instead, all Travelers have at the moment is fanart.
The above fanart was apparently rated as 8.5/10 for accuracy, which is high praise considering that past ratings from this leaker were usually right on the money.
The nitpicks shown above are what the fanart apparently did wrong regarding Kaveh's design. It is not yet known when Travelers can expect to see Kaveh in the game.
