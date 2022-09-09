Genshin Impact leaker shares character design of Kaveh, an upcoming Dendro unit

An artist's interpretation of Kaveh has gotten a ton of attention from the Genshin Impact leaking community as of late. Apparently, their work on this character's design is scarily accurate. As there is no model or gameplay to show at the moment, it's impossible to verify some of these leakers' claims.

Nonetheless, there is always hype for an unreleased character. Many Travelers want more "husbandos," so it's not surprising to see the recent leaks gaining a ton of popularity. The above cover photo is one example of the supposed fanart.

Note: There is no guarantee that this is the final design.

Recent Kaveh Genshin Impact leaks

A trusted leaker stating how accurate the design is (Image via SaveYourPrimos)

There haven't been any other leaks revealing Kaveh's design, which is what makes the recent artwork surprising to some people. SaveYourPrimos usually rates artwork of upcoming characters, and all of their past ratings have been pretty reliable (examples include Dori and Candace).

For them to state that this artwork got "so close" would indicate that the design is quite accurate to the final version. However, some context is in order. The average reader might not know this, but the same artist also drew a suspiciously similar design to Ayato's two months before he arrived.

The Ayato artwork, long before his design was revealed (Image via @waternaeng)

This Ayato artwork was stunningly similar to what players actually got in Genshin Impact. Ergo, it's understandable why some people believe that the artist has also leaked Kevah's design ahead of time.

Keep in mind that this Ayato work was done on December 9, 2021, while players didn't get an actual leak on his design until February 4, 2022. This comparison has helped fuel a ton of discussion online regarding the recent Kaveh fanart.

Related Genshin Impact leaks

baizhu's jailhouse penpal @SpendYourPrimos Kaveh is Dendro.



Further details to follow.



- IT Kaveh is Dendro.Further details to follow.- IT

Some Genshin Impact players might be curious to know which element the new character uses. According to this reliable leaker, he uses Dendro. Not much else is known about his gameplay. Likewise, there aren't any credible leaks discussing his release date at the moment. However, there are a few voice lines referencing Kaveh.

These types of leaks usually cover some interesting lore and personality quirks of the character in question.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 Nilou About Kaveh

I heard he was the one who built the magnificent Palace of Alcazarzaray. He must have had a wonderful time making such a masterpiece, like when Im in the middle of dance practice. Just thinking about dancing for everyone gives me so much happiness and motivation Nilou About KavehI heard he was the one who built the magnificent Palace of Alcazarzaray. He must have had a wonderful time making such a masterpiece, like when Im in the middle of dance practice. Just thinking about dancing for everyone gives me so much happiness and motivation

The first one to discuss is Nilou's, which is seen word-for-word in the above tweet. Kaveh is known to be an architect, so it's interesting to get some confirmation that he's the one who built the Palace of Alcazarzaray.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 Cyno About Kaveh

Tighnari and Collei never said it to my face, but they found Kaveh's personal anecdotes far more entertaining than the jokes I had prepared... I could see it on their faces. [1/2] Cyno About KavehTighnari and Collei never said it to my face, but they found Kaveh's personal anecdotes far more entertaining than the jokes I had prepared... I could see it on their faces. [1/2]

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 Hmm? What did I think about that? Well, I thought it was funny that they could laugh at such a situation. [2/2] Hmm? What did I think about that? Well, I thought it was funny that they could laugh at such a situation. [2/2]

The next voice line to discuss is a humorous one. It's not the most in-depth description of the new character's personality, but it's an amusing little line by Cyno that some readers might appreciate.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 Kaveh is a famous architect in Sumeru. The Palace of Alcazarzaray is his magnum opus. During the initial planning, he even asked me to recommend suitable ornamental flora. I don't know why or how, but he ended up heavily in debt after the palace was completed. [1/2] Kaveh is a famous architect in Sumeru. The Palace of Alcazarzaray is his magnum opus. During the initial planning, he even asked me to recommend suitable ornamental flora. I don't know why or how, but he ended up heavily in debt after the palace was completed. [1/2]

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 Alhaitham is helping out by letting him stay him at his place, but... I don't know whether that's a blessing or a curse... [2/2] Alhaitham is helping out by letting him stay him at his place, but... I don't know whether that's a blessing or a curse... [2/2]

These two tweets are Tighnari's voice lines. Essentially, Kaveh is a roommate of Alhaitham, which ties into the next leak where the two Genshin Impact characters don't get along at all.

The visual of Kaveh complaining about Alhaitham is pretty amusing. Apart from that, there aren't many other Genshin Impact leaks or other official news to discuss at the moment regarding this brand-new character.

Like all things leak-related, readers should be cautious until more credible evidence arrives (such as an actual character model).

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like this supposed design for Kaveh? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul