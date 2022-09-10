Genshin Impact Kokomi build guide: Best artifacts, weapons, team comps, and talent priorities

Kokomi is debatably the best healer in Genshin Impact, so building her is highly recommended. However, some players might need some assistance. Hence, the need for this guide. It will include an overview of the following:

Artifacts

Weapons

Team Comps

Talent Priorities

Several options will be listed, so players don't have to worry about being limited to a single build. F2P players have several options to consider, all of which are worthwhile to build.

Best Kokomi build guide in Genshin Impact

She had a rerun in the second half of Genshin Impact 3.0 (Image via HoYoverse)

Note: This guide was designed for her rerun in Genshin Impact 3.0. Some aspects of it may be relevant in future updates, but if something notable is introduced in a later update, it won't be reflected here.

Best artifacts

Ocean-Hued Clam is still great on her (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are some great artifact sets to consider:

4-piece Ocean-Hued Clam: Bolsters her healing and allows her to deal respectable damage via her god-tier healing

Bolsters her healing and allows her to deal respectable damage via her god-tier healing 2-piece Ocean-Hued Clam: Increases her healing and allows her to utilize another 2-piece set

Increases her healing and allows her to utilize another 2-piece set 2-piece Maiden Beloved: Same as the 2-piece Ocean-Hued Clam set

Same as the 2-piece Ocean-Hued Clam set 2-piece Tenacity of the Millileth: Increases her HP

Increases her HP 4-piece Gilded Dreams: Good for Elemental Reaction-heavy teams

Regarding artifact stats, HP%, Energy Recharge, and Healing Bonus% are all excellent for her.

Best weapons

Everlasting Moonglow is still great on her (Image via HoYoverse)

There are several worthwhile Catalysts for Kokomi mains to consider using in Genshin Impact:

Everlasting Moonglow: Her signature weapon increases her healing and Normal Attack DMG

Her signature weapon increases her healing and Normal Attack DMG Hakushin Ring: Good 4-star craftable Catalyst for buffing her teammates' Elemental DMG

Good 4-star craftable Catalyst for buffing her teammates' Elemental DMG Prototype Amber: Good 4-star craftable Catalyst that buffs her HP and generates Energy for her teammates

Good 4-star craftable Catalyst that buffs her HP and generates Energy for her teammates Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers: Decent HP Catalyst that F2P players can easily get

As far as other options go, Oathsworn Eye looks aesthetically excellent, and the Energy Recharge boost is nice, but the ATK% substat isn't helpful for her.

Best team comps

The introduction of Dendro has added some new team comps for Kokomi mains to consider. Here are some general teammates to utilize alongside her:

Bloom: Dendro Traveler + Fischl + Kazuha or Sucrose or Venti

Dendro Traveler + Fischl + Kazuha or Sucrose or Venti Electro-Charged: Beidou + Fischl + Kazuha or Sucrose or Venti

Beidou + Fischl + Kazuha or Sucrose or Venti Frozen: Ayaka + Shenhe + Kazuha or Sucrose or Venti

Ayaka + Shenhe + Kazuha or Sucrose or Venti Permafreeze: Ganyu + Venti + Diona

Ganyu + Venti + Diona Sukokomon: Sucrose + Fischl + Xiangling

As long as the team needs a Hydro unit and healing, Kokomi is a solid option. Generally, her Elemental Skill is extremely useful for applying Hydro off the field and enabling all of the aforementioned teammates to do their thing.

Talent Priorities

All three of Kokomi's Talents that Genshin Impact players can level up are useful. However, the order in which they should do it will depend on their playstyle:

Elemental Skill > Elemental Burst > Normal Attack: This option is for players who want primarily wish to use her off-field Hydro application.

This option is for players who want primarily wish to use her off-field Hydro application. Elemental Burst > Elemental Skill > Normal Attack: This option is for players who will use Kokomi's on-field Elemental Burst often.

That's it for this Genshin Impact guide.

