Kokomi vs Ganyu: Which character banner is a better pick in Genshin Impact 3.0?

Genshin Impact 3.0 will enter Phase II and new character event banners will be released. In that regard, officials have already confirmed that Phase II will feature a rerun of Sangonomiya Kokomi and Ganyu.

Both Kokomi and Ganyu are 5-star warriors and some of the most used characters for clearing difficult content in Genshin Impact. Players will have the opportunity to acquire them.

However, not everyone will have enough Primogems to summon both of them. Players will have to choose between Ganyu and Kokomi, which can be pretty tricky. Fortunately, both of these characters have different roles in the party.

Here is everything players need to know about these characters to pick the best one for their Genshin Impact account.

Genshin Impact 3.0: Should players pick Sangonomiya Kokomi or Ganyu?

Phase II of the Sumeru update will feature the return of Sangonomiya Kokomi and Ganyu to the character event banners. Both of these 5-star warriors are part of many famous and powerful meta teams.

Both of them have different roles to perform in the party. Hence, players should pick the right one based on their account needs. Despite being one of the oldest 5-star Bow users on the roster, Ganyu is still considered an adept Cryo DPS. Meanwhile, Kokomi is one of the best healers and Hydro enablers, allowing players to consistently cause multiple reactions.

Why players should pick Ganyu

Ganyu is an excellent DPS choice and players who love bows and ranged attacks will love her playstyle. As a ranged fighter, it is advised to have a character that can shield Ganyu so players can focus on dealing maximum damage.

She can cast her Elemental Skill to distract enemies and deal damage through her charged shots. Her Elemental Burst is the second-largest AoE ability and allows her to deal Cryo damage to all enemies inside the range.

Ganyu can shine in Freeze and Melt teams where her Cryo application plays a major role in trigger reactions. The newly introduced Dendro element does not react to Cryo, hence Ganyu cannot be paired with new Dendro characters or Dendro reaction based team in Genshin Impact.

However, she managed to stay as one of the best DPS before Dendro was introduced and will most likely continue to do so even if the meta changes.

Why players should pick Sangonomiya Kokomi

Sangonomiya Kokomi is considered one of the best healers on the Genshin Impact roster. Also famous for her Hydro application, Kokomi has a flexible playstyle where players can choose to use her on-field or off-field.

Kokomi's optimal build requires having HP% as her artifact's main stats, making her one of the tankiest characters in the party. Hence, her ability to heal and endure damage for the party simplifies combat for Genshin Impact players.

With the addition of the Dendro element and new elemental reactions, players can use Kokomi to cause Bloom reactions with other Dendro characters such as Tighnari, Collei, and Dendro Traveler.

Overall, Genshin Impact players who currently want a strong DPS and don't mind the element should opt for Ganyu. Meanwhile, those who don't have a Hydro enabler or healer should consider Sangonomiya Kokomi.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul