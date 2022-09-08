Genshin Impact 3.0 second phase banners: Reruns, weapons, and 4-stars

Genshin Impact version 3.0 is entering its second phase, featuring new characters and weapon banners. It has been confirmed for a while that the next 5-star characters will be Ganyu and Kokomi. With the recent announcement, Travelers now know the featured 4-star characters and the weapon banner that will be making their way to phase two.

Phase two will officially start on September 9, once the event banners are changed. Listed below are all 4-Star and 5-Star characters, including the boosted weapons in the Epitome Invocation banner in Genshin Impact.

All featured characters in Ganyu and Kokomi banners for Genshin Impact version 3.0

Genshin Impact version 3.0 features two character banners in phase two, which are the Ganyu and Kokomi banners. The Event Wish duration will begin from September 9 at 18:00 until September 27 at 14:59 (UTC+8).

Both of the banners share the same pity count and the featured 4-star characters. The following are all the characters that will receive a huge drop-rate boost in the next Event Wish banner:

Ganyu (5-Star Cryo Bow) Sangonomiya Kokomi (5-Star Hydro Catalyst) Xingqiu (4-Star Hydro Sword) Sucrose (4-Star Anemo Catalyst) Dori (4-Star Electro Claymore)

Among all the units above, Dori is the only new character in Genshin Impact. She is an Electro Claymore user who was introduced as a support character, providing Energy to teammates while also healing them.

With the addition of Dori, there are now two Electro healers on the roster. More information on the merchant's talents and ascension materials can be found here.

All weapons in the new Epitome Invocation banner for Genshin Impact 3.0 Phase 2

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



〓Event Wish Duration〓

2022/09/09 18:00:00–2022/09/27 14:59:59



The next Epitome Invocation banner will start and end at the same time as the Ganyu and Kokomi banner, which is September 9 at 18:00 (UTC+8). In this weapon event wish, players who pull for this banner will have a high chance of receiving the following weapons:

Amos' Bow (5-Star Bow) Everlasting Moonglow (5-Star Catalyst) Sacrificial Sword (4-Star Sword) Favonius Greatsword (4-Star Claymore) Dragon's Bane (4-Star Polearm) Eye of Perception (4-Star Catalyst) Rust (4-Star Bow)

Amos' Bow is known as the best weapon for Ganyu, similar to how Everlasting Moonglow is the signature catalyst for Kokomi. Genshin Impact players who want to deploy any of them with the highest potential can consider pulling for the Epitome Invocation banner to obtain their signature weapon.

During the event, Travelers can use the Epitomized Path system to chart a course towards either Amos' Bow or Everlasting Moonglow. Doing so gives them a guaranteed chance to obtain their chosen weapon at a maximum of 240 wishes.

Players should note that Amos' Bow is not an event-exclusive weapon and is already available in the standard wish 'Wanderlust Invocation' banner. However, Everlasting Moonglow is an event-exclusive weapon, meaning players can only obtain this weapon from the Epitome Invocation banner.

In addition to the character and weapon banners, the developers also introduced the dates to two new events in phase two, which are the Tablet Analytics and Ley Line Overflow events. The former is an event that will reward Travelers with Primogems, while the latter is an event that will double Mora and Hero's Wit when farming Blossom of Wealth and Blossom of Revelation.

