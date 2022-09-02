Genshin Impact Reveals Dori: Ascension materials, Voice actors, abilities and more

On September 2, Genshin Impact released Dori's new character demo on their official YouTube channel. The demo comically showcases Dori's playstyle, with visual effects matching her own design.

Based on the previous Special Program, it was confirmed that Dori is a 4-star Electro Claymore. She is more of a supporting character who uses her Electro vision to help restore energy to allies and heal teammates.

An official announcement followed suit after the release of her character demo, revealing her ascension materials, voice actors, and talents in more detail.

Dori ascension and talent materials in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact acknowledged that Dori was designed to be a supporting character that can both heal teammates and help them restore energy. Her Elemental Skill can restore her own energy, while Elemental Burst will help active characters by continuously restoring health and regenerating elemental particles.

To ensure Dori does her job properly, players need to increase her ascension and talent levels. Fortunately, her materials were officially released a week before her arrival, allowing players to collect them now.

Her Ascension Materials consist of:

Vajrada Amethyst Sliver/Fragment/Chunk/Gemstone Thunderclap Fruitcore Kalpalata Lotus Faded Red Satin/Silk/Brocade

Meanwhile, here are her Talent Materials:

Teachings/Guide/Philosophies of Ingenuity Bloodjade Branch Crown of Insight

All the items mentioned above are already unlocked in Genshin Impact, and players can start farming for them.

Voice actors starring Dori in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Travelers, listen to the voice of "Treasure of Dream Garden"



Voice Artist

EN VA: Anjali Kunapaneni

JP VA: KANEDA Tomoko



> Listen Here <

genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/character/s…



Two of Dori's voice artists were announced. Her English voice actor is Anjali Kunapaneni, while Dori's Japanese counterpart is Tomoko Kaneda.

Two of Dori's voice artists were announced in an official tweet that can be seen above. Her English voice actor is Anjali Kunapaneni, while Dori's Japanese counterpart is Tomoko Kaneda.

Both artists have ventured into the voice industry for more than eight years, especially the Japanese voice actress. Genshin Impact players can listen to Dori's voice and speech pattern from the new Archon Quest in Sumeru, where Travelers need to interact with Dori to progress in the story.

Dori's Elemental Skill, Burst, and Exploration Talent

1) Elemental Skill: Spirit-Warding Lamp: Troubleshooter Cannon

Dori and her Spirit-Warding Lamp (Image via HoYoverse)

In Genshin Impact, Dori uses claymore as her main weapon. However, her Elemental Skill did not use the said weapon at all. Instead, Dori will direct her magical Spirit-Warding Lamp to fire off Troubleshooter Shots at enemies, dealing Electro damage.

2) Elemental Burst: Alcazarzaray's Exactitude

Dori summoning her Jinni to the battlefield (Image via HoYoverse)

Dori's Burst will summon forth Jinni within her Spirit-Warding Lamp that will provide various aid to the team:

Continuously restore active character's health based on Dori's Max HP. Continuously regenerate energy for the team. Enemies will be affected by Electro when the connected touches them.

3) Exploration Talent: Unexpected Order

Dori's exploration talent in-game (Image via Hoyoverse)

Her Exploration Talent has a 25% chance of recovering some materials used when crafting Character and Weapon Materials. This talent is new to Genshin Impact, as no other unit in the game has it.

Dori is a support character that can heal her teammates and restore energy. In a way, her style may be similar to Kuki Shinobu, the first Electro healer in the game. However, players can only learn more about Dori's usability once she is properly released in the game.

