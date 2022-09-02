How to get 420 primogems easily in Genshin Impact Lost riches event

The recurring event, Lost Riches, has returned to Genshin Impact in the Sumeru update. Players can participate in this treasure-seeking event for a chance to win around 420 Primogems and a Seelie of their choice.

Lost Riches is a recurring event that focuses more on exploration rather than combat. Hence, players can easily complete all the challenges in the event with little to no effort and get handsome rewards easily.

There is also an event store where players can collect an attractive Seelie. The event has already been dropped in-game and will stay live until September 19.

Guide to get 420 Primogems in Genshin Impact Lost Riches event

Lost Riches is one of the recurring events of Genshin Impact that came back in the patch 3.0 update. Keep in mind that players will have to be at least Adventure Rank 20 or above to participate in this event.

The event is all about treasure hunting and exploration and involves little to no combat. However, this time players will face new challenges in the event in order to find the treasures.

Start the event quest from the quest menu to meet to unlock the event page and access the treasure-seeking seelie. Players can equip the treasure-seeking seelie to find treasure in the marked locations and collect event currency.

The event currency can be exchanged in the Event Shop for Primogems, Mora, and many other rewards. There are also commemorative gadgets that can be exchanged using event currencies.

Once the event has begun, Genshin Impact players can check the treasure map within the event page menu. Ulamn's treasure book will mark a location where players will find buried treasures each day.

A total of six treasured areas will be revealed during the entire event. Keep in mind that the treasure seeking seelie will only work inside the marked location. Trying to summon the seelie outside the marked location will not work.

Check Ulman's Treasure Book to find the marked location (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once inside the marked zone, the "Treasure-seeking Seelie" gadget will need three energy orbs to charge its vitality and show the location of the hidden treasure chest.

Players need to find three energy orbs inside the marked area, fortunately they pop up on the in-game mini-map when they are nearby. Once all three energy orbs are collected, a shovel icon will pop up on the mini-map.

Head to the area marked with a shovel icon to start the challenge. Players will need to defeat enemies who will then drop energy orbs to charge Seelie's vitality. A glowing spot will appear in the same area after collecting all the energy drops.

Dig into the area to find the hidden treasure chest and claim the rewards. Additionally, players will also receive Primogems and Ancient Iron Coins (event currency) within.

Exchange event currency for rewards from the Event Shop (Image via Genshin Impact)

During the event, players can exchange the Ancient Iron Coins for rewards inside the event shop. Genshin Impact players can collect 180 Primogems from collecting all six buried treasure chests and redeem 240 Primogems from the event shop.

Upon unlocking the sixth treasure chest area, the event shop will unlock the following commemorative gadgets:

Mini Seelie: Moss

Mini Seelie: Viola

Mini Seelie: Dayflower

Mini Seelie: Rosé

Mini Seelie: Curcuma

Keep in mind that only one out of these six seelies can be exchanged, after which the rest of the seelies will no longer be available for exchange. Events are a great way to spend time in Genshin Impact and players should definitely participate in them to earn extra Primogems.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen