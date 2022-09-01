5 best team comps for Genshin Impact 3.0 Spiral Abyss

A new cycle of Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact version 3.0 has arrived with a new row of enemies starting from Floor 9. With the new elemental reactions of Dendro, Travelers can test more team lineups against the enemies on each floor.

However, many gamers may still be more comfortable with their old lineup, even with the new Spiral Abyss. Here are the five best team compositions for the new cycle of the Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact version 3.0.

Top 5 team compositions for Genshin Impact Spiral Abyss version 3.0

Blessing of the Abyssal Moon: Efflorescent Moon (Image via HoYoverse)

The new Blessing of the Abyssal Moon in Genshin Impact favors the combination of Hydro and Dendro characters, which will create Dendro Cores. Those who trigger Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon will have their attack increased by a maximum of 60% for 8 seconds. While Dendro characters will get the buff easier, other elemental units can still be used to complete the current Spiral Abyss challenge.

1) Raiden National Team

Raiden Shogun and 4-star characters (Image via HoYoverse)

Even after so many cycles in Genshin Impact Spiral Abyss, Raiden Shogun still manages to complete challenge after challenge with her 4-star companions. This cycle is no different, even if the Blessing of the Abyssal Moon favors Dendro reactions.

The Raiden National Team includes Raiden Shogun, Xiangling, Xingqiu, and Bennett.

2) Freeze Team

Another old but gold team composition is the Freeze team with Ayaka or Ganyu. Even though Dendro could not react to Cryo, the latter had no problem shredding the enemies within the current Spiral Abyss with the help of Hydro and Anemo. It is better than ever because Floor 12 will have an enemy lineup full of Hydro Mimics.

The Freeze Team includes: Ayaka, Kazuha, Ganyu, and Barbara.

3) Hyperbloom Team

Hyperbloom is one of the game's new reactions due to Dendro, Hydro, and Electro. Aside from dealing high damage, this elemental reaction team can take advantage of the current Blessing of the Abyssal Moon to increase attacks for those who trigger Bloom, Burgeon, and Hyperbloom.

The Hyperbloom Team composition includes Keqing, Traveler, Xingqiu, and Kaedehara Kazuha.

4) Spread & Aggravate Team

If Tighnari is doubted to be a decent DPS in Genshin Impact, the team lineup may change others' opinions on him. When Dendro is combined with Electro on opponents, they will enter a Quicken state.

Once Quickened enemies get hit again by Dendro or Electro, they will receive more damage from the respective elements, resulting in Spread and Aggravate. This lineup is the best for Tighnari, who is considered a quick swap DPS in a team with another Electro character.

5) Single-Target DPS

Yoimiya as the single-target DPS in the team (Image via HoYoverse)

The enemies in Chamber 2 and 3 for the second half of Floor 12 are bosses, meaning it is better to deploy a single-target DPS. Yoimiya is a great choice for the said chamber, especially if they are paired with Dendro characters to trigger Burgeon.

The Single-Target DPS team may include Yoimiya, Yun Jin, Yelan, and Zhongli.

Genshin Impact players can experience new challenges in the current Spiral Abyss with new enemies on the roster. They can experiment with Dendro elements and characters for the challenges or use the same team composition as their previous ones.

