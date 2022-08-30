How to get the Majestic Hooked Beaks in Genshin Impact?

The Genshin Impact 3.0 update has introduced a ton of new content for longtime fans and newcomers, so there's a lot to explore. Along with the massive new area and its host of unique enemies, there's a new elemental type that players have to build their teams around.

As part of the 3.0 update, one can now use the Dendro element, which wields the power of plants to slay enemies and aid allies. With a new element, a couple of new characters entered the fold to make use of the ability. It's crucial to make those characters as powerful as possible to see what Dendro magic can do.

Finding Majestic Hooked Beaks in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players are used to being given shopping lists to get their favorite characters to the next level. Players will discover a few new items on that list, one of which is the Majestic Hooked Beak.

Players can only pick up the Majestic Hooked Beak from a specific monster called a Jadeplume Terroshroom. This monstrosity is a massive bipedal flightless bird composed of plant life, like a dangerous leafy ostrich.

The Jadeplume Terroshroom is a normal boss that players will find in the Vissudha Field area of the new Sumeru Region. It's a fairly tough fight, but the level 30 beast will drop the Majestic Hooked Beak after being defeated.

The Jadeplume Terroshroom uses a series of violent peck melee attacks that deal substantial damage. It can also fire a barrage of Dendro missiles and cause explosive damage burst around its body.

Like many bosses in the game, the Jadeplume Terroshroom has a Fury mode that makes it much more powerful. When in a Fury state, it will launch many more projectiles, attack more often, and move much faster.

Use Pyro magic to vastly reduce Jadeplume Terroshroom's Fury meter. It has a 25% resistance to all damage types except for Dendro, which it resists at 80%. Conversely, if it's afflicted with a Burning effect, it'll summon allies and make the fight harder.

Using the Majestic Hooked Beak in Genshin Impact

The Majestic Hooked Beak only has one use in Genshin Impact. It's hard to come by, so players will need to go through the Jadeplume Terrorshroom several times.

The Jadeplume Terrorshroom drops between one and three Majestic Hooked Beaks after every battle. They can be used to ascend two characters who joined the game as part of the 3.0 update.

Collei and Tighnari are both Dendro magic-wielding archers who need the Majestic Hooked Beak to upgrade their power. Ironically, they'd be among the weakest characters in the game when trying to beat Jadeplume Terrorshroom.

Each character will require 46 Majestic Hooked Beaks to reach their maximum level. For a total of 92 units of this item, players will have to take on the bird between 40 and 50 times on average.

They will have to gather a lot of Majestic Hooked Beaks to upgrade the two new Genshin Impact characters. Just head to the Vissudha Field and defeat the Jadeplume Terrorshroom as many times as necessary.

