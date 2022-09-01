How to play Rhythm of the Great Dream in Genshin Impact

The 3.0 update has added the Sumeru region to Genshin Impact with plenty of activities for players to do.

One of those activities is a minigame that sees players pull out an instrument known as a lyre. As part of the Rhythm of the Great Dream quest, a song of the same name must be performed with the instrument.

The minigame requires users to hit all of the right notes to play Rhythm of the Great Dream. The notes will appear on the screen and must be placed in the right spot for the correct song to be played.

Beating Rhythm of the Great Dream minigame in Genshin Impact

A gamer begins to perform the Rhythm of the Great Dream in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

A previous quest in the Aranyaka questline will provide players with the vintage lyre. This must be completed before the Rhythm of the Great Dream quest is accessible, so there is no chance of missing out on obtaining the instrument.

Once the instrument is received and this quest begins, users will have to travel between Gandharva Ville and Vimara Village. In the middle of the journey between the two locations, a strange Phantasmal Gate will appear.

The Phanstsmal Gate can only be opened after the Rhythm of the Great Dream is played near it. Gamers must go into their inventory and equip the lyre acquired earlier.

They can stand next to the Phantasmal Gate in Genshin Impact with the lyre, and the minigame will begin. The notes that need to be played appear in the upper portion of the screen.

At the bottom of the screen will be the notes and the buttons that need to be pressed to play them on the respective gaming system. The buttons to lower or raise the notes are shown as well.

Here is the order of the notes that need to be played:

fa

mi

so

fa

do

Players need to hold the "raise key" button as all of the notes that must be played are in the key above the instrument's starting key. Hold it down while pressing the button that corresponds to each note listed above.

The song is not highly complicated, with only five notes to be played, especially since they are given on-screen. There are no timing requirements either, meaning users can take a moment to double-check that they're about to hit the right note.

If the song is played correctly, the Phantasmal Gate will awaken, and gamers can enter. They will then be tasked with completing the Trial of the Phantasmal gate for a decent set of rewards.

The Trial of the Phantasmal Gate is the same throughout all of the Phantasmal Gates found in Genshin Impact, so they must use this first one to get a feel for what is required.

The song will need to be played a handful of additional times as readers progress through the Aranyaka questline in Genshin Impact. Each time follows the same steps where the lyre needs to be equipped, and the proper notes must be strummed.

