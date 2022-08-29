How to unlock Under the Umbrella's Shade domain in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact Sumeru has many new domains, combining both permanent and one-time rewards. One of them is called Under the Umbrella's Shade domain. In version 3.0, players must hit and activate five pillars located surrounding the domain's entrance to unlock the aforementioned domain.

However, these being Dendo monuments, players must use a Dendro character's attacks on them. The two options that will almost certainly be available to all players are the Dendro Traveler and Collei since the community got her for free from the Graven Innocence event.

Genshin Impact guide to unlock Under the Umbrella's Shade Domain in Sumeru

The 'Under the Umbrella's Shade' domain is located in Mawtiyima Forest of Genshin Impact Sumeru. It is not hidden in any underground cave, so players should be able to find the location fairly easily. Users should make sure they equip a Dendro character in the team before starting the challenge. Tighnari and Collei would be the best choices since their Aimed Shot can activate the monument from afar, unlike the melee Dendro Traveler.

Dendrograna is aimed at the breakable rock (Image via HoYoverse)

On the site, there will be four Dendro monuments surrounding the buried domain door. Another Dendro totem is hidden behind a rock that can be destroyed using a nearby Dendrograna. Players are advised to destroy the rock first to avoid any confusion later on.

The correct order for hitting the Dendro monuments (Image via HoYoverse)

Now that all five Dendro monuments are visible, Genshin Impact players must hit them using Dendro attacks in the order showcased in the image above. If Travelers make a mistake, they need to start all over again from the first totem.

A Common Chest as a reward for solving the puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

Once all the monuments are lit up, an animation will start showing the buried domain emerging from the underground. In addition, a Common Chest will also appear near the Dendrograna.

Under the Umbrella's Shade Domain Challenge in Genshin Impact Sumeru

Defeat opponents within the time limit (Image via HoYoverse)

Inside the domain is an easy challenge where Travelers only need to fight three waves of Fungi within a limited time. More time can be stacked by killing enemies in the area.

The recommended elements here are Electro and Dendro because the leyline disorder will decrease all Elemental RES and Physical RES by 50% for eight seconds for Quicken enemies (combination of Elecro and Dendro). Adding one Anemo character is also recommended since Anemo Crowd Control skills can gather all the scattered enemies.

Precious Chest will spawn after completing all challenges (Image via HoYoverse)

Yellow substances are also present within the challenge area and will hurt the active character when it comes into contact with them. This is another thing for players to keep an eye on and avoid walking over. The reward for completing Under the Umbrella's Shade is a Precious Chest with a myriad of prizes within.

The method to unlock the domain in Genshin Impact is fairly simple, and the rewards for completing the said challenge are also great. Players who have yet to unlock the Under the Umbrella's Shade domain are recommended to do so for some quick rewards.

