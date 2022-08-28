How to unlock Electro Regisvine in Genshin Impact?

The Electro Regisvine's location in the overworld is a bit misleading. Hence, Genshin Impact players should know that the entrance to its lair is not where they expect. There isn't any superficial requirement to unlock the boss or gain access to its cave, unlike the Tree of Dreams.

Instead, players just need some pointers. This task can be done as soon as they unlock Sumeru. This guide will include pictures and details to simplify everything for readers who might be frustrated with the misleading map icon. Similarly, it will include knowledge on how to unlock the Teleport Waypoint there.

Genshin Impact guide to accessing the Electro Regisvine and unlocking nearby Teleport Waypoint

An example of where the player should start (Image via HoYoverse)

South of Mawtiyima Forest is a Statue of the Seven. Teleporting to it will get players close to the entrance of the Electro Regisvine's lair. There isn't any specific requirement for accessing this Statue of the Seven, but ond should keep in mind that there are some Hilichurls close by on the west side.

Go on the northeastern path (Image via HoYoverse)

Once a player teleports to this Statue of the Seven, they should see a dirt path heading northeast. Continue along this path until you see some Electro Slimes and an Electro Abyss Mage.

The enemies to look out for (Image via HoYoverse)

Make a right turn here. In this example, Genshin Impact players will be taking the path where the Electro Slime is in the above screenshot. Continue going southeast, collect the Dendroculus here, and follow the path. This part is fairly linear, but the player will eventually reach the boss's lair.

There is the Electro Regisvine (Image via HoYoverse)

Although Travelers can fight the boss now, it's recommended to activate the nearby Teleport Waypoint first. One can find that Teleport Waypoint by going northeast from this spot. After a short climb, the player will eventually see the Teleport Waypoint.

The Teleport Waypoint (Image via HoYoverse)

Activate it to get five Primogems and a quick teleport option to the Electro Regisvine for future farming. This way, Genshin Impact players don't have to keep coming from the nearby Statue of the Seven and making a short trek to the boss's location.

While the players are here, they might as well farm the Electro Regisvine. No character at the start of Genshin Impact 3.0 currently uses its main drop, but it is worth noting that Dori and Cyno will use it. Dori comes out in the second half of Version 3.0, while Cyno will be playable in Version 3.1.

The boss that players can farm right now (Image via HoYoverse)

Future Sumeru characters may also use Thunderclap Fruitcore, which is the main material that this boss drops. Just keep in mind that it will take 46 Thunderclap Fruitcores to max out a character's level, should they use this item as one of their Ascension Materials.

Genshin Impact players should know that fighting this boss is similar to battling other elemental Regisvines. Farming the Electro Regisvine should be easy for any competent player, especially if they unlocked the Teleport Waypoint.

