Where to get Sumeru Rose in Genshin Impact

The Sumeru Rose, a new cooking ingredient, is a staple of Sumeru in Genshin Impact. With the latest 3.0 update, players can access the new region to discover fresh enemies, locations, and items. However, what makes the Sumeru Rose so sought-after is its potential with regard to certain dishes.

The good thing is that players won't have to worry about finding this ingredient, as it is plentiful in the region from which its name is derived. This purple flower can be found all over the newest area of Genshin Impact.

Finding Sumeru Rose in Genshin Impact won't be too difficult

Look for the small flower with purple rose buds to find Sumeru Roses in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

While Sumeru Roses are available all across the latest region, there are a few places where the flower is more abundant. Here are a couple of locations for true Sumeru Rose farming:

Vanarana : Stick to the various paths that lead through Vanarana. Lining them is a bunch of Sumeru Roses.

: Stick to the various paths that lead through Vanarana. Lining them is a bunch of Sumeru Roses. Ardravi Valley : This is one area where players can find Sumeru Roses everywhere. They are high, low, and can even be gathered from around Vimara Village.

: This is one area where players can find Sumeru Roses everywhere. They are high, low, and can even be gathered from around Vimara Village. Ashavan Realm: Head to the Caravan Ribat, the Ruins of Dahri, or the Apam Woods in this area of Sumeru to find loads of Sumeru Roses for the taking.

Sumeru Roses can be found just about anywhere in Sumeru, so players should look for the purple flower even outside of the recommended areas. Gamers should be advised, however, that they do not respawn for two to three server days after they've been obtained.

That said, there is a way around this. Players can jump into a friend's world and pluck more flowers there. As long as the friend didn't get them all in their own world, there will be more Sumeru Roses to collect.

How to use Sumeru Roses in Genshin Impact

Sumeru Roses are a great resource for those who love to fish in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Sumeru Roses have no effect on their own. They need to be included in a cooking recipe as one of the main ingredients in order to be useful. There are quite a few recipes they can be used in.

Here are some items that require Sumeru Roses to create:

Dendrocide Potion : Requires a Sumeru Rose, 100 Mora, and one Crystal Core.

: Requires a Sumeru Rose, 100 Mora, and one Crystal Core. Forest Essential Oil : Requires a Sumeru Rose, one Lizard Tail, and 100 Mora.

: Requires a Sumeru Rose, one Lizard Tail, and 100 Mora. Sugardew Bait : 10 Sugardew Bait can be crafted by combining a Sumeru Rose with a Harra Fruit.

: 10 Sugardew Bait can be crafted by combining a Sumeru Rose with a Harra Fruit. Lambad Fish Roll : Requires a Sumeru Rose and a Fish.

: Requires a Sumeru Rose and a Fish. Selva Salada: Requires a Sumeru Rose, two Minta, and two Zaytun Peaches.

The best way to utilize Sumeru Roses may be to cook up some bait and go fishing. Since only one flower is required to craft Sugardew Bait, a 2-Star Fishing Bait, players can easily use it in a body of water.

Any basic Fish that are caught using the Sugardew Bait can be cooked with another Sumeru Rose to create the Lambad Fish Roll. This food item restores 10% max HP plus an additional 1,200 health points.

