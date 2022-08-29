All 11 Phantsamal gate locations in Sumeru: Genshin Impact puzzle guide

The newly unlocked Sumeru region has introduced new puzzles to solve and challenges to complete in the Genshin Impact 3.0 update. These new puzzles and trials will allow players to take a break from story quests as well as earn more Primogems to summon their desired characters.

Players can come across 11 Phantasmal Gates spread all across Sumeru's rainforest area. The first Phantasmal Gate will be first introduced during the Aranara World Quests and can be unlocked using one of the songs that players will learn in the questline. Completing the challenge in Phantasmal Gates will reward players with treasure chests filled with exciting rewards.

Here is everything players need to know about the locations of Phantasmal Gates in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.0: Guide to Location of 11 Phantasmal Gates in Sumeru

Players are introduced to Phantasmal Gates in Vanarana during the World of Aranara questline. During the questline, players will learn a song and have to pass a trial of the Phantasmal Gate to enter the dream world of Vanarana. Players can play the Rhythm of the Great Dream and pass through the gate to start the Trial of Phantasmal Gate.

Completing the challenge will reward players with a treasure chest filled with handsome rewards and Pirmogems. The trial challenges are the same for all the Phantasmal gates and become pretty simple as players get more accustomed to it.

Location of Phantasmal Gates in Northern Sumeru (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players can find 10 more Phantasmal Gates located all across Sumeru's rainforest area. The picture attached above shows the locations of two more Phantasmal Gates near Sumeru city and Lokapala Jungle.

Navigate to these marked locations to find the Phantasmal Gates in the northern part of Sumeru's rainforest. Similarly, the rest of the gates can be found in the western and southern regions of Sumeru's rainforest. Three gates can be found near the Devantaka Mountains, one gate is near the Caraban Ribat, and the remaining four are located near the Pardis Dhyai mountains.

Location of Phantasmal Gates in Southern Sumeru (Image via Genshin Impact)

The picture above showcases the locations of all the remaining Phantasmal Gates in the southern region of Sumeru. Players will simply have to teleport to the nearest waypoint and head towards the marked location shown on the map above. Keep in mind that there are some gates that will be located underground or have a hidden entrance that players will have to find in the nearby area.

Genshin Impact players can take the help of HoYoverse's official interactive map to find these hidden entrances, or can watch the YouTube video above.

The Sumeru rainforest is filled with tons of similar trials and puzzles that players should definitely be on the lookout for. They are a great source for gathering Primogems and many other rewards. These free Primogems will help players summon their desired character in the current patch 3.0 update or save for upcoming characters.

