How to use Boon of the elder tree in Genshin Impact: Sumeru gadget guide

The Boon of the Elder Tree is a gadget that can only be obtained by reaching Reputation Level 3 in Genshin Impact Sumeru. Few players have this gadget in their inventory as farming reputation in certain regions takes a lot of time.

Those who have already gained the gadget may wonder what purpose the Boon of the Elder Tree item serves. The effect of this item is that it can be used to obtain wood materials from nearby trees, with a cooldown of 15 seconds. Listed below are the steps by which players can get and use the Boon of the Elder Tree in Genshin Impact.

How to get The Boon of the Elder Tree in Genshin Impact version 3.0

The Boon of the Elder Tree gadget at level 3 (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can obtain The Boon of the Elder Tree gadget for free by increasing their Reputation level in Sumeru. They can check their Reputation by talking to researcher Effendi in Sumeru City, which Travelers can spot by using the triangle icon on the map.

Gamers need to complete Reputation-related tasks such as completing World Quests, exploring the Sumeru area, and doing bounties and requests weekly to increase their Reputation. While it may take time, various other rewards in the list incentivize players to increase their Reputation.

Reputation Level 1 in Sumeru (Image via Hoyoverse)

It is possible for players to reach Level 3 in one week as the combination of World Exploration and New World Quests is enough to get them there.

How to use The Boon of the Elder Tree in Genshin Impact

The Boon of the Elder Tree gadget is a massive help for those who often farm wood for their Serenitea Pot. This item can instantly collect all available wood from trees in a certain range around the active character. This can be done by tapping the gadget button (Z for the PC platform by default). The downside is that it has quite a long cooldown of 15 seconds.

Lots of wood can be obtained at once by using the gadget (Image via HoYoverse)

Players should note that the utility of the gadget is not limited to trees in just Sumeru. In fact, all the trees in Mondstadt, Liyue, and Inazuma can be taken care of by the gadget.

With this gadget, players don't have to set aside time to farm wood solely. They can take wood when exploring any area as long as trees are in close proximity to their character.

Wood in inventory (Image via HoYoverse)

Wood in Genshin Impact is only used to create furniture in the Serenitea Pot. As of now, there is nothing else players can do with wood resources. However, collecting them while exploring is beneficial in the long run for when players finally stumble upon their favorite furniture in the game.

The Boon of the Elder Wood gadget is one of the most awaited gadgets that players have been keeping an eye on for a long time. With more and more furniture being added to the Serenitea Pot and no time to farm for wood, this item is a blessing. With the new gadget, Genshin Impact gamers can save lots of time by farming wood and exploring the area simultaneously.

