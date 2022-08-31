How to search for nurseries in forest to obtain Vasmrti in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players will come across many new Sumeru puzzles during their exploration and through the latest World Quests. During Aranyaka Chapter III, players must search for nurseries in the Sumeru rainforest area to obtain Vasmrti to progress further in the questline.

Vasmrti is an essential quest item that players will need to complete the Varun Gatha questline. Players will have to explore Sumeru to find 12 nurseries in the rainforest and obtain all the necessary Vasmrti.

Completing these quests provides tons of context about Tevyat's history and Sumeru's lore. Additionally, it is a great way to earn free Primogems to summon future playable characters in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact guide to all locations of nurseries in Sumeru's rainforest

Genshin Impact players may have stumbled across nursery fields in the Sumeru rainforest. These are new puzzles that players can solve to get to progress further in Aranyaka Chapter III: Varun Gatha questline.

During Varun Gatha's questline, the last sub-quest will require players to find 12 nurseries in the Sumeru rainforest and obtain Vasmrti from there. However, players will have to solve a puzzle at each nursery to unlock and collect the Vasmrti.

Location of nurseries on the north side of Sumeru rainforest (Image via Genshin Impact)

The picture above has marked the location of all nurseries in the northern part of the Sumeru rainforest. As seen from the marked locations, Travelers can find the nurseries in groups around areas such as Vanarana, Gandharva Ville, and Vissudha Fields. Genshin Impact players can teleport to the nearest waypoint and head towards the marked locations to find the nursery.

Meanwhile, Travelers can find the remaining nurseries in the southern part of the Sumeru rainforest. The locations of the remaining nurseries have been marked in the picture attached below. Players must use the closest teleport waypoint and head to the marked locations near the Caravan Ribat, Port Ormos, and Devantaka Mountains.

Location of nurseries on the south side of Sumeru (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once players have reached the nursery, they will find glowing spirits on a flowerbed plot. Stand in the glowing spot to start the puzzle. The key to solving the puzzle is to step on all flowerbed tiles in one go without overlapping or breaking the chain. Do this until you reach the last tile, and players will be rewarded with a Vamsrti and a treasure chest.

Fortunately, each nursery has the same kind of puzzle, but they all will vary in terms of difficulty. Hence, some puzzles will be easier to solve than others. Players who might find the puzzles difficult to solve on their own can also watch this excellent YouTube video which will guide players on how to solve all the nursery flowerbed puzzles in the Sumeru rainforest.

Once Genshin Impact players have completed all the puzzles and collected all 12 Vasmrti, they can go to the quest menu and track the next part of the Varun Gatha questline to complete the Aranyaka Chapter III.

Sumeru is filled with similar puzzles located across the rainforest. Players should definitely be on the lookout for these during their exploration.

