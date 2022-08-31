Genshin Impact Sumeru City Billboard guide: Hidden Exploration Objective and solution

There is a Hidden Exploration Objective that Genshin Impact fans call Drusus' Riddles. It basically involves a series of riddles contained in Sumeru City for players to solve.

The puzzle is not hard to complete if the player knows what to do, hence the need for guides like this one.

Travelers don't need to collect anything before attempting this Hidden Exploration Objective since everything is contained in Sumeru City.

Note: Genshin Impact players must have completed the Archon Quest, The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings, to be eligible for this Hidden Exploration Objective.

Genshin Impact guide: Sumeru City Billboard Bidden Exploration Objective (Drusus' Riddles)

This is the billboard that players must interact with in this Hidden Exploration Objective (Image via HoYoverse)

To get started with this Hidden Exploration Objective, teleport to the southern Teleport Waypoint in Sumeru City. A small distance northeast of that Teleport Waypoint is this billboard. Interact with it to get your first riddle.

1st Riddle

The solution's first location (Image via HoYoverse)

"In the light of alternating day cycles, one can see the homeward figure of the lighthouse on the bridge."

Genshin Impact players need to go to the westernmost dock in Sumeru City. Underneath the pier is a body of water near a fishing spot, pictured below.

The box would appear here if you haven't collected it yet (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers are looking for a little wooden crate that they can investigate here. There is another one nearby that gives players 1,500 Mora, but that's unrelated to this Hidden Exploration Objective. Paimon will start talking once the player collects the first Riddle Note.

2nd Riddle

The second location to go to (Image via HoYoverse)

"A mirror not made of glass reflects every drama."

There are several more riddles left to solve, including the one shown above. This particular location is in the Grand Bazaar, behind the metal column near the fountain.

There will be another box near this metal column if you haven't collected it yet (Image via HoYoverse)

Collect it to see Paimon talk about the riddles again. This time, she won't talk about the third riddle, leading Genshin Impact players to have to check their inventory to see the next Riddle Note.

3rd Riddle

The third location to visit (Image via HoYoverse)

"The sole path to knowledge."

Although the location looks very close to the previous riddle, it's much further than one would think. To get here quickly, teleport to the eastern Teleport Waypoint and head west into the House of Daena.

There is an Exquisite Chest here (Image via HoYoverse)

There is an Exquisite Chest near the stairs on the way to the third riddle's solution. Genshin Impact players can open it to get 5 Primogems plus some other minor loot.

After that's done, go to the book icon on the minimap to see a prompt that allows them to enter the House of Daena. Enter it in order to find the third riddle note.

There would be another Exquisite Chest here (Image via HoYoverse)

Once gamers enter the House of Daena, they should immediately jump off the small bridge here to find an Exquisite Chest underneath the bridge.

4th Riddle

The fourth riddle location (Image via HoYoverse)

"The flowers in the pond are blooming, with watery pearls there lingering."

Use the Teleport Waypoint west of the House of Daena and head south to the nearby pond.

It will be here (Image via HoYoverse)

The specific Riddle Note that Genshin Impact players are looking for would be near some lily pads, as shown above. A Common Chest is nearby on the other side of this little pond.

The final riddle

The final location (Image via HoYoverse)

"Please go to the front door of the Temple of Knowledge at noon."

Go to the above location and change the time to noon (12.00). For reference, take the nearby Teleport Waypoint and just head west up the road.

An NPC named Drusus will be looking over the horizon. Talk to him to finish this Hidden Exploration Objective in Genshin Impact.

