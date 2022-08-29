Genshin Impact Parchment locations and how to unlock Luxurious Chest in Sumeru

Genshin Impact 3.0 has finally introduced players to the massive region of Sumeru, a land lush with jungles and arid deserts, and the shifting sands of this region hide many secrets. Some of these secrets can lead to great rewards, like Luxurious Chests and rare achievements, definitely making them worth seeking out. For this hidden quest, players will need to collect several Strange Parchments if they want to open a valuable Luxurious Chest, but finding them can be tricky.

Luckily, players can find the locations of all the Parchments they'll need to open the Chest here. This article will show players how to unlock the hidden Luxurious Chest in Sumeru.

Genshin Impact: Where to find the Strange Parchments for the Luxurious Chest in Sumeru

Genshin Impact's newest region is filled with many secrets and puzzles, and the Strange Parchment can help players find a hidden Luxurious Chest with various rewards inside. Interested players will definitely want to accept this World Quest as it is fairly easy to complete, and they will simply need to complete four tasks to gather the missing parchments that unlock the Chest. Here's how players can get each parchment.

Strange Parchment

The Strange Parchment can be found by completing a quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players will receive the Strange Parchment after completing the Vimana Agama: Royinjan's Chapter World Quest. Upon receiving the parchment, fans can inspect it in their inventory to learn some extra lore, along with a map that points to the locations of the next three parchments that they'll need to collect to receive the Luxurious Chest. After checking the map, fans can collect the remaining parchments in whichever order they prefer.

Unsealed Parchment

The Statue of the Seven leads to the puzzle (Image via Genshin Impact)

First, you'll need to teleport to the Statue of the Seven in the Devantaka Mountain before heading towards the massive hand of the fallen golem. Climbing up this hand will lead you towards the time trial that will require completion to acquire the parchment for this portion of the World Quest.

Complete this trial for the parchment (Image via Genshin Impact)

Luckily, the time trial isn't too difficult, and only requires players to collect eight particles, which can be done easily thanks to the new mechanic introduced in Sumeru that allows players to traverse mid-air quickly. After collecting all of the particles, you'll need to open the Chest that spawns to collect the Unsealed Parchment along with some minor rewards.

Guiding Parchment

The location of the next parchment (Image via Genshin Impact)

You can then head north to find the next parchment, which will be locked behind a combat trial. This combat trial will spawn three powerful Ruin enemies, so players will have to keep a strong team ready to take them out quickly before the timer expires. After completing this task, a Remarkable Chest will spawn with new furnishings alongside the parchment.

Whispering Parchment

Fish here for the final parchment (Image via Genshin Impact)

For the final parchment, you'll need to head up past the pool of water in the Devantaka Mountain, where a large fishing spot can be found. Players will have to fish here around three times or so to pull up the final Whispering Parchment. Upon collecting this, you will be able to receive the final reward after heading into a cave containing the treasure.

Collecting the treasure

Teleport to this waypoint for the final reward (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once all of the parchments have been gathered, teleport to the waypoint just below the Statue of the Seven and find a cave nearby that leads into the underside of Devantaka Mountain. You will need to have unlocked this underground area by lowering the water, and once the waypoint is unlocked, use it to find a nearby campsite just below the teleport point.

Light the torches for the reward (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players will have to light the torches in a specific order to reveal the Chest, and the order begins from right to left, ending with the torch in the very center that is nearest to the tent. Upon lighting the final torch, the Luxurious Chest will spawn, and the player will also be granted the achievement of 'Call of the Nameless City'.

While completing these side quests can be time-consuming, the rewards are definitely worth it, as fans will gain a valuable achievement and Primogems.

Genshin Impact 3.0's new quests span throughout the massive region, and completing all of them offers some great rewards.

