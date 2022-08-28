Best Dendro Traveler build in Genshin Impact: Artifacts, weapons, and more

Genshin Impact 3.0 has brought the release of the game's newest element, Dendro. With this new element, the Traveler has gained a new set of abilities that they can use in battle. While the Traveler has been a decent unit to fill an elemental slot, the Dendro Traveler actually adds a bit of value to a team.

Players will regardless want to give the Dendro Traveler a try, as they are a unique and powerful option, and can provide some great Dendro application in battle. Here is how players can best utilize the Dendro Traveler in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.0: Best Dendro Traveler build

The Dendro Traveler can be an amazing addition to a Genshin Impact team, with their unique skillset providing them with a ton of utility and damage. They can also activate plenty of Dendro reactions, even off-field, giving fans the opportunity to give the element's newest reactions a try.

Gamers will not want to overlook the Dendro Traveler's use, as they perform very well in combat and in the open world. Here is how players can maximize their effectiveness.

Artifacts

One of the most important parts of any build in Genshin Impact is the equipped artifact. Picking the right artifacts can completely change the way a character plays, and boost their performance significantly.

The Dendro Traveler has a few artifact sets they can choose from, but the best sets are clearly the Deepwood Memories set and the Gilded Dreams set. Picking the right set between these two comes down to how the composition of the party lineup.

If players plan on using the Dendro Traveler to maximize Dendro damage or to support a Dendro DPS on the team, they should opt for the Deepwood Memories set. This set provides the most Dendro damage, and allows the Traveler to apply Dendro resistance shred, which can be invaluable for the main DPS.

The Gilded Dreams set can also be useful, especially in teams where Elemental Mastery is prioritized. Fans should look for these stats first in both sets:

Prioritize Energy Recharge and Elemental Mastery over ATK%, while still reaching the highest Crit Ratio possible with substats.

Dendro DMG on the Goblet

EM or ER% on the Sands depending on which needs improving.

Weapons

The Dendro Traveler has a wide range of weapons they can equip, but the two best options are the Freedom-Sworn and the Sapwood Blade. The Freedom-Sworn is a 5-star limited sword that provides the Dendro Traveler with some insane buffing potential, along with a ton of Elemental Mastery.

The Sapwood Blade, on the other hand, is a 4-star sword that players can take advantage of for free after completing Sumeru World Quests. The sword is craftable, provides a ton of Energy Recharge, and even generates a buff item that grants 60 Elemental Mastery, making this a great option for a support-focused Dendro Traveler.

Other options include the Favonius Blade and the Sacrificial Sword.

The Dendro Traveler can be an amazing addition to a Genshin Impact party, and fans will not want to overlook their value by not building them.

