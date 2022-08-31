Genshin Impact 3.0 Lost riches event: Gameplay details and how to get the Mini Seelie companion

The Lost Riches event will return to Genshin Impact for the third time in version 3.0, bringing a new color for the Mini Seelie gadget. Based on the revelations in the previous special program, the gameplay doesn't seem to have changed drastically, barring a few minor additions.

During the event, Travelers will partner up with a Treasure-Seeking Seelie to hunt treasures in the open world. These treasures, more precisely known as Iron Coins, can be exchanged at the Event Shop for various rewards, including the event-limited gadget Mini Seelie in Genshin Impact. Here's everything players need to know about the event and the rewards that are on offer.

Genshin Impact 3.0 Lost Riches gameplay details and steps to get the Mini Seelie gadget

The third Lost Riches event in Genshin Impact will be available from September 2, 2022, at 10:00 am (Server Time), until September 19, 2022, at 03:59 am. The event shop will also specify the exact duration, so players must exchange all the rewards before the event ends. Only players above Adventure Rank 20 are eligible to play the event.

Help Seelie absorbs elemental energy (Image via HoYoverse)

During the event, players will meet up with Ulman and work together with his Mini Seelie to search for treasure in Sumeru through Ulman's Treasure Map. A total of six treasure areas are available, and each will be unlocked on each passing day. However, there is a new addition to the gameplay where Travelers need to help Seelie absorb elemental energy in various ways.

Ancient Iron Coins are inside the treasure chest (Image via HoYoverse)

Once the Treasure-Seeking Seelie has gained three elemental energy, it will point out the location of the treasure once. Players can dig in the specified area to find the treasure chest and obtain the Ancient Iron Coins within. Aside from the coins, they will also get other prizes, such as Hero's Wit from the chest.

Rewards from the Lost Riches event shop (Image via HoYoverse)

The Ancient Iron Coins that Genshin Impact players have collected can then be used in the event shop to redeem other rewards. Some of the prizes, such as Primogems, Mystic Enhancement Ore, Mora, and the Mini Seelie gadget, are shown in the image above.

However, each player can only choose one type of Mini Seelie from the event shop. Once they have exchanged their coins for a color, the others will automatically be sold out, and gamers won't be able to buy the others. Here are five confirmed colors for the Mini Seelie based on the official announcement:

Mini Seelie: Moss Mini Seelie: Viola Mini Seelie: Dayflower Mini Seelie: Rosé Mini Seelie: Curcuma

Mini Seelie as traveling companion (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers can equip the Mini Seelie of their choice from the Gadget section in their inventory, where it will become a companion on their travels. Fortunately, this creature is merely toggled on when equipped, so players can still equip other gadgets and use them as they normally would. The Mini Seelie won't give any indication of chests nearby since it is purely a cosmetic item.

Mini Seelie is an event-limited gadget that will not be added to the NPC stores, making it extremely valuable for collectors. Genshin Impact players who truly want the item must play the event until they reach Area 6 to unlock the Mini Seelie in the event shop.

