How to get Vibrant Starshroom in Genshin Impact: Aranara task, location, and rewards

Vibrant Starshroom is a bit of a misnomer. Its actual name in Genshin Impact is Activated Starshroom, which players can get by using Electro on an ordinary Starshroom. Do note that they're not obtainable in The Chasm, as the Starshrooms there don't react to any element that the player throws at them.

Using a Pyro attack on them instead of an Electro one makes them a Scorched Starshroom, which is a separate item altogether. This guide will focus solely on the "Vibrant Starshroom" that Travelers might wish to collect from Genshin Impact 3.0 onward.

How Travelers can get a Vibrant Starshroom in Genshin Impact

Their locations in Sumeru (Image via HoYoverse)

The above image highlights all of the locations where Travelers can find this item in Genshin Impact 3.0. However, keep in mind that players have to go to these locations and use an Electro attack on the Starshroom to obtain a Vibrant Starshroom (actually named Activated Starshroom).

The following images should make it a little more obvious.

This is before an Electro attack is used on it (Image via HoYoverse)

Go to any of the locations from the map posted earlier in this article. When Genshin Impact players go to any of the locations, they should see something similar to the above image.

They might be wondering, "Where is the Vibrant Starshroom?" The answer is to use an Electro attack on this item. Look at the difference between the two images, particularly where it comes to the item's name.

Notice the different name? (Image via HoYoverse)

Using an Electro attack changes the name and appearance of the item. Just to reiterate: Activated Starshroom is the actual name of the Vibrant Starshroom that Material-Collecting Aranara wants.

Do keep in mind that players should pick it up within ten seconds of using an Electro attack, as otherwise, it turns into a regular Starshroom. If that happens, use an Electro attack on it again to transform it into a "Vibrant Starshroom."

As another reminder, the nearly identical ones found in The Chasm do not react to Electro attacks, so players must go to the spawn locations in Sumeru instead.

It's briefly explained in this in-game tutorial (Image via HoYoverse)

If this is the first time that Genshin Impact players have collected the item, they should see a notification for the tutorial as shown in the above image. Once they have the items they're looking for, it's time to return to the Material-Collecting Aranara to submit the items.

If they don't have everything, then they might be missing some Viparyayas.

This is where Travelers can easily find Viparyayas (Image via HoYoverse)

The above image shows most of the locations where Genshin Impact players can find Viparyayas. After collecting the item, it's time to return to the Material-Collecting Aranara to finish up.

That NPC can be found south of Teleport Waypoint, which is west of the Fragment of Childhood Dreams Domain. The rewards for doing this are just two Teachings of Admonition. If the Traveler needs more Vibrant Starshrooms for whatever reason in Sumeru, they should know what to do by now.

