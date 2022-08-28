Araesha riddle answers for Genshin Impact: Dream Nursery Festival Utsava

Festival Utsava can only be achieved after a long run in the Dream Nursery quest, which took a long time for players to complete. Travelers need to partake in other prerequisite quests, such as Woodland Encounter, Varuna Gatha, Agnihotra Sutra, and Vimana Agama, before they can start the Festival Utsava.

During the Festival, players need to interact with nine groups of Aranara in Dream Vanarana and complete their tasks, such as collecting water, playing hide-and-seek, and answering a quiz with Araesha. Players can read on to find out the correct answer to the riddle at Genshin Impact's Festival Utsava.

Genshin Impact: All 3 Araesha Riddle answers in Festival Utsava

Genshin Impact Festival Utsava: Delicious Riddles is one of the many mini-games that players will come across while completing the Dream Nursery quest. Araesha, a tiny Aranara with a red hat, will test the Travelers' knowledge with three progressively more difficult questions.

Araesha will describe an object in each riddle that can either be food or a material in Genshin Impact. For correctly solving all the puzzles, Travelers will receive some Adventure EXP and an important flower to progress the quest.

1) Apple

Apple is the first answer to the riddle (Image via HoYoverse)

In order to progress in the Dream Nursery quest, players must respond to three of Araesha's riddles at Festival Utsava. The first question is:

“Round and red and good to eat, it hangs on a tree, moist and sweet.”

Since this is the first puzzle, the answer is quite straightforward: Apple. It is a simple puzzle, yet Araesha will claim that there are still more enticing puzzles to solve. To hear the following one, speak to them once more.

2) Viparyas

Viparyas is the second answer to the riddle (Image via HoYoverse)

The second question is:

“It exists in dreams and no other place, a must for Festival Utsava space.”

Players must select the Viparyas from the inventory list to provide the right answer. Similar to the first riddle, Araesha says it's simple and adds that Genshin Impact Travelers are familiar with it because they're close friends with the Aranara.

If by any chance, players do not have any Viparyas in their storage, they can find and pick one almost anywhere in Dream Vanarana.

3) Starshroom

Starshroom is the answer to the third riddle (Image via HoYoverse)

Araesha says that the final question will be so challenging that even Araja won't know the answer. The third and last riddle is:

“There are stars in the sky, and it is on the land. Stars cannot see the sun, and it doesn’t love the sun either.”

The right answer to this riddle is Starshroom. This item has been in the game for a while now, specifically in the Underground Mine of Liyue, so most players already have it. Aside from The Chasm, Sumeru's cave also has the item.

After players successfully complete the third puzzle, Araesha will congratulate them by providing Araesha's Flower and 150 Adventurer EXP.

Genshin Impact's Araesha's Delicious Riddles can only be played at the Festival Utsava. In this area, players must interact with various Aranara and play games with some of them. Once every Aranara has given players a flower, they must join them in song at the center of Vanarana.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi