Genshin Impact 2.6 Leyline Overflow event starting date, benefits, and more

The Leyline Overflow event will soon return to Genshin Impact in the 2.6 patch. The event is excellent for players who want to stack Mora or Character EXP material quickly.

Leyline Overflow is a recurring event in HoYoverse's action RPG. It has appeared in versions 1.3, 2.0, and 2.2 already, which is why most users are well aware of its benefits.

When will the Leyline Overflow event begin in Genshin Impact 2.6

The Leyline Overflow event will start on April 28 and be live until May 5. There are no eligibility criteria in terms of quests or Adventure Rank, as gamers only need to revitalize a Blossom of Wealth and Blossom of Revelation across Liyue, Inazuma, and Mondstadt.

Successfully complete Blossom of Wealth or Blossom of Revelation challenges during this event to obtain double the rewards.



Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

"Ley Line Overflow" Event - Double Drops From Blossoms of Wealth and Blossoms of Revelation!

Successfully complete Blossom of Wealth or Blossom of Revelation challenges during this event to obtain double the rewards.

Having said that, Blossoms of Revelation are unlocked at AR 8 and Blossoms of Wealth at AR 12.

As the name suggests, a Blossom of Wealth provides Mora, whereas a Blossom of Revelation grants Character EXP material.

Tips to make most out of Leyline Overflow event in Genshin Impact 2.6

Blossoms of Wealth and Blossoms of Revelation will drop double rewards during the event period. For instance, at World Level 7, a Blossom of Wealth that should give 60,000 Mora will provide 120,000 Mora.

A total of three such bonuses will be available each day, and travelers are advised to save 60 'Original Resin' for them. As it turns out, the bonus rewards are only available if the Blossoms consume Original Resin.

Long story short, travelers will be able to collect over two million Mora or over 280 Hero's Wit books if they collect all three bonuses for seven consecutive days.

It is no surprise that the community's response to the return of Leyline Overflow has been overwhelmingly positive. When players focus on building 8-10 characters for the Spiral Abyss, they often fall short of Mora and Character EXP material.

Some users have also asked HoYoverse to release similar events for artifacts. It won't be an overstatement to say that farming artifacts is one of the most tiring things in Genshin Impact, as the RNG system associated with main stats and enhancement is merciless.

Following Leyline Overflow, the Marvelous Merchandise event will be released, leaving the game on May 13. Owing to the COVID outbreak in Shanghai, fans may witness a delay in the arrival of patch 2.7, and the developers might be compelled to extend the 2.6 update.

