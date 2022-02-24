5 best weapons for Kokomi in Genshin Impact

Kokomi will return to Genshin Impact in the second half of the 2.5 update. The five-star Hydro Catalyst user has a negative Crit Rate due to passive talent, and her kit is undoubtedly unique.

However, Kokomi is supposed to be a healer, and she fits that role perfectly. Moreover, players can expect her to deal decent damage with the right build.

Here are the five best weapons for Kokomi in Genshin Impact. The list includes gacha as well as F2P options.

Best weapons for Kokomi in Genshin Impact

1) Everlasting Moonglow

At Refinement Rank 1 and LV. 90, the Everlasting Moonglow gives 609 Base ATK and 49.6% HP.

The passive talent increases Healing Bonus and buffs Normal Attack DMG based on the max HP. After using the Elemental Burst, the Energy Regeneration of the character improves as well.

This weapon is tailor-made for Kokomi and gives her HP, Attack buffs, and Energy Recharge.

2) Prototype Amber

This is an F2P weapon that has 510 Base ATK at LV. 90 and gives 41.3% HP. The passive ability allows Energy Regeneration during the Elemental Burst of the wielder, and party members get healing as well.

At better refinement levels, the Prototype Amber can be the best four-star weapon for Kokomi. Players won't need to wish for the Everlasting Moonglow if they have a highly refined copy of this weapon. From HP to ER, it gives all the desired stats.

3) Hakushin Ring

At Lv. 90 and RR 1, this weapon has a 565 base ATK and gives 30.6% Energy Recharge. The F2P Genshin Impact weapon can be crafted in Inazuma, and its passive ability favors Electro characters.

Hence, Kokomi and Hakushin Ring can be used in teams where Beidou, Raiden Shogun, Yae Miko, and Fischl can constantly trigger Electro Charged attacks. The Energy Recharge sub-stat is beneficial for spamming the Burst and getting a ton of healing.

4) Sacrificial Fragments

At Lv.90 and RR 1, this four-star gacha weapon has a 454 base ATK and gives 221 Elemental Mastery. Naturally, it is only useful in teams that are based on dealing damage with the Electro-Charged reaction.

Moreover, the passive grants the wielder a 40% chance to end the cooldown on their Elemental Skill after they deal damage to an opponent with it.

It is worth noting that Sacrificial Fragments should not be used in teams where Kokomi and other Cryo characters are used to freeze enemies.

5) Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers

The three-star weapon, at Lv. 90 and RR 1 grants 401 base ATK and 35.2% HP. This weapon is recommended for Kokomi on higher Refinement Ranks and if players are using her as a support character.

The passive ability also grants an ATK buff when a new character enters the field. However, it is important to invest in other stats like Energy Recharge while using Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers.

With the rise of Corrosion and anti-shield enemies in Genshin Impact, Kokomi will certainly become more viable. The community has gradually realized her true potential, and her rerun banner in version 2.5 might perform better than the first banner.

Edited by Danyal Arabi