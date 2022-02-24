How to cleanse 3 towers of Void in Genshin Impact Three Realms Gateway Offering

Genshin Impact version 2.5 has one special quest for the Three Realms Gateway Offering. While some tasks demand raw power to solve, others require players to use their intelligence or luck to solve them. This event leads players all across Enkanomiya in search of secrets and puzzles.

"Assemble the Tower of the Void" is one of the missions that get players scratching their heads. This mission is included in the event quest 'Three Realm Gateway Offering: 'Part 1,' 'Part 2,' and 'Part 3,' where gamers must construct towers of the void and cleanse them to offset the "Abyssal Energy."

How to cleanse the Tower of the Void in Genshin Impact's Three Realms Gateway Offering: Part 1

The first tower is located in Genshin Impact's Yachimatahiko's Locus. You can follow the navigation to reach the location safely. Before starting, make sure to equip the Bokuso Box, so your characters won't be affected by the Corrosion.

Once reaching the tower, activate all the tower controllers using the materials required: 5 Aphotium Ores, 5 Tokoyo Legumes, and 10 Husk Gems.

Rotate the first mechanisms in the right order (Image via Genshin Impact)

Follow the instructions below to complete the first tower:

Tower controller 1: Rotate twice Tower controller 2: Rotate twice Tower controller 3: Rotate once

After a cutscene ends, climb the tower until you reach the top and activate the Light Realm Chisel using the Bokuso Box.

How to cleanse the Tower of the Void in Genshin Impact's Three Realms Gateway Offering: Part 2

You can find the second tower in Yachimatahime's Locus, Three Realms Gateway Offering. It is better if your Bokuso Box has reached a higher level so that the Corrosion won't affect your characters. The box can be upgraded by offering Light Realm Sigils to the Serpent's Heart statue.

In the second part, the tower controllers need more materials: 8 Tokoyo Legumes, 8 Aphotium Ores, and 10 Husk Gems.

Rotate the second mechanism in the right order (Image via Genshin Impact)

Follow the instructions below to complete the second tower:

Tower controller 1: Rotate three times Tower controller 2: Rotate two times Tower controller 3: Rotate one time

After a cutscene, climb the tower to the top and use the Bokuso Box to activate the Light Realm Chisel.

How to cleanse the Tower of the Void in Genshin Impact's Three Realms Gateway Offering: Part 3

The last Tower of the Void is located in Kunado's Locus. Unfortunately, the Corrosion Intensity in this location is even higher than before, so make sure to upgrade your Bokuso Box before embarking on the last tower.

To activate all tower controller mechanisms, you need 12 Aphotium Ores, 12 Tokoyo Legumes, and 10 Husk Gems.

Rotate the third mechanism in the right order (Image via Genshin Impact)

This time, rotate all tower controllers once until a cutscene appears. Your last task is to climb the tower and use the Bokuso Box to activate the Light Realms Chisel.

By completing all the parts in the event quest 'Three Realms Gateway Offering,' players can receive Primogems as rewards.

Edited by Shaheen Banu