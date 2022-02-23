How to use Ghostfish to head to the Tower of Void in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact brought tons of content to Enkanomiya in version 2.5 through the Three Realms Gateway Offering event. The new Enkanomiya event will allow players to put on their thinking hats as it is filled with tons of different puzzles and mysteries that have to be solved to progress further into the event.

Aphotic Diffusal is an Event Quest Chapter during the Three Realms Gateway Offering Event. The event will take place in Enkanomiya and players will have to explore this darkness-filled region to complete the event quest. The event also requires players to find Towers of Void and repair them. Here is everything players need to know about the Ghostfish pool to head towards the Towers of Void.

Genshin Impact: How to use Ghostfish to head to Tower of Void

It is worth mentioning that the event quest chapter Aphotic Diffusal is divided into the following event quests:

Three Realms Gateway Offering: The Eve

Three Realms Gateway Offering: Part I

Three Realms Gateway Offering: Part II

Three Realms Gateway Offering: Part III

Three Realms Gateway Offering: Aftermath

After completing the quest, Three Realms Gateway Offering: The Eve, players are asked to repair three Towers of Void spread across the map. The only way to head towards the Towers of Void is to use a Ghostfish pool to enter a time tunnel that will teleport you to one of them. Players will also need to collect Aphotium Ore and Tokoyo Legumes across Enkanomiya and defeat the strange monsters near the towers for their gems, which will help turn the tower back to its original form.

Genshin Impact players can find a Ghostfish pool near places with the Emanant Skylight. Emanant Skylight represents three different locations in Enkanomiya and these locations notably have a pool with Ghostfish during Evernight. These locations can be found in The Narrows, The Serpent’s Heart, and The Evernight Temple.

Using the Ghostfish pool is fairly simple, players will have to fly inside the pool which will then surround the player when they are inside, allowing them to continuously glide. Keep within the group to prevent the added lift from being lost. It may take a little bit of practice to find the right spot, but once mastered, players will have no trouble using the Ghostfish pool anywhere in Enkanomiya.

Edited by Atul S