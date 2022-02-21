“Assemble the tower of the void” Genshin Impact quest guide

Genshin Impact 2.5 Enkanomiya features a lot of quests in the Three Realms Gateway Offering. While some require brute strength to complete, others require players to use their intellectual insight or luck in solving these problems. These events take players across Enkanomiya to uncover secrets and solve puzzles.

One such quest is "assemble the tower of the void," which has got players scratching their heads. This quest is a part of a fairly long story quest known as Three Realm Gateway Offering: Path 1/2/3, where you need to assemble towers of the void to counteract the “Abyssal Energy.”

Here is everything you need to know to assemble the towers of the void.

earvin ✧ @kaeyahusbando on the third part of the three realms gateway offering, we should be activating the tower of the void in the location where kunado's trial is.



last tower = tower for abyssal realm



was there a reason why the stone pattern is upside down compared to the tower? on the third part of the three realms gateway offering, we should be activating the tower of the void in the location where kunado's trial is. last tower = tower for abyssal realmwas there a reason why the stone pattern is upside down compared to the tower? https://t.co/oWcr92zu5F

Genshin Impact: Assemble the tower of the void quest guide

Steps to complete the tower of the void quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

All the key components have already been provided to you to complete this quest in the game. Near every tower in the void, you can find a set of rune-like symbols in a particular order. This order is the solution for each tower. The rune solution for the first tower can be seen in the picture above.

You simply have to find the object that shows the rune order and rotate the pieces of the tower to assemble them. You can find rotatable devices nearby that control the horizontal movement of one of the tower segments each. After uncovering the right rune order, you can rotate each of the blocks to match the solution that you will find near the towers of the void.

Once each of the segments is correctly aligned, the tower of the void will connect together and can then be climbed. Once climbable, you can go inside the tower of the void and complete the objective of that specific tower.

Overall, the solution comes down to players being able to find the correct rune order and rotating each broken segment with the nearby devices to make the tower match the rune order.

It is important to note that you will require a lot of different resources inside the “darkness-filled” Enkanomiya, which will allow you to interact with these devices since these devices will be locked by the darkness. Players are also advised to increase the level of their Bokuso Box and Statue of the Vassals, which will help them travel through areas with higher corrosion intensity.

Edited by Danyal Arabi