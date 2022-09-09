10 most used characters for Genshin Impact 3.0 Spiral Abyss Floor 12

The top ten most used characters for Genshin Impact 3.0 Spiral Abyss Floor 12 are rather predictable. It includes the usual heavy hitters such as Kazuha and Bennett, but some players might still wish to see the data on this subject.

Here are the top ten:

Kazuha (83.6%) Bennett (75.7%) Zhongli (73.5%) Yelan (71.4%) Xingqiu (60.7%) Xiangling (59.8%) Raiden Shogun (59.4%) Kokomi (50.4%) Ayaka (48.1%) Hu Tao (44.4%)

This article will briefly cover why they're used so much in Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss.

Note: This data comes from a sample size of 1028 people and is not necessarily guaranteed to reflect all possible completions done in Genshin Impact 3.0. Also, this data is about usage rate, not necessarily how many people own one character.

Who are the ten most used characters on Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact 3.0?

1) Kazuha (83.6%)

He's regularly number one when it comes to the most used characters in Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss (Image via HoYoverse)

Kazuha has regularly been the most used Genshin Impact character in the Spiral Abyss shortly after his debut. Everything about his kit is valuable, ranging from the small CC on his Elemental Skill to his massive Elemental Burst's AOE capabilities.

Viridescent Venerer is an excellent artifact set on him, helping him become extremely splashable. That splashability is what makes him so versatile since most teams appreciate what he brings to the table.

2) Bennett (75.7%)

A ridiculously good 4-star character (Image via HoYoverse)

Unsurprisingly, the most broken 4-star character in the game is one of the most used for the Spiral Abyss. He easily applies Pyro, can heal, and offers a good ATK buff. There is seldom a time when players would not want him in at least one of their two teams for Floor 12.

Like Kazuha, he has consistently been one of the most used characters since his debut. Unlike Kazuha, everybody should have at least one copy of him since he's a 4-star character.

3) Zhongli (73.5%)

Need terrific shields? (Image via HoYoverse)

Shields are valuable in most team comps in Genshin Impact. Since Zhongli is the best shielder in the game, he will always be useful. None of the current enemy lineups have anti-shield mechanics, so players aren't punished for using him on Spiral Abyss's Floor 12.

4) Yelan (71.4%)

Great design, great abilities (Image via HoYoverse)

Yelan is the latest character to break into the top ten. Her overall kit is both easy-to-use and extremely useful in several team comps. If Genshin Impact players want a good character who can easily apply Hydro for any vaporize or other Elemental Reaction-based teams, Yelan's Elemental Burst has them covered.

5) Xingqiu (60.7%)

He's usually behind Bennett in terms of usage (Image via HoYoverse)

Xingqiu is regularly compared to Yelan for being a character who can easily apply Hydro to his teammates. Unlike Yelan, Xingqiu is a 4-star character. Thus, he's far easier to obtain for most players. Those who have Yelan might not need Xingqiu, hence the lower usage.

6) Xiangling (59.8%)

The last 4-star character on this list (Image via HoYoverse)

Xiangling is another amazing 4-star addition. In fact, she's the last 4-star figure in the top ten most used characters for Genshin Impact 3.0's Spiral Abyss Floor 12. Still, her Elemental Burst ensures a great Pyro application, making her fit in a wide variety of teams.

7) Raiden Shogun (59.4%)

She's historically had very successful banners (Image via HoYoverse)

The NGA dataset that this article derives from shows that some form of Raiden National is usually one of the most popular teams used. Considering that Xingqiu, Xiangling, and Bennett are all great in their own right, it's no surprise to see Raiden Shogun rank this highly as well.

She's a terrific battery and is an excellent Electro character.

8) Kokomi (50.4%)

A great healer (Image via HoYoverse)

The best healer in the game has a good niche in Genshin Impact 3.0's Spiral Abyss. Players normally don't have access to a good recovery while attempting Floor 12, so healing from potential mistakes is valuable.

Not to mention, she can also easily use her Elemental Skill to apply Hydro to any potential Elemental Reaction shenanigans.

9) Ayaka (48.1%)

Requires a specialized team, but is worth the trouble (Image via HoYoverse)

Ayaka is a serious powerhouse when it comes to CRIT capabilities and potential permafreezes in Genshin Impact. The team that uses her the most includes Shenhe, Kazuha, and Kokomi.

Players who don't have Shenhe often use Rosaria in her place. Both Kazuha and Kokomi have already been talked about, so readers should know that Shenhe is just an excellent character to bolster Ayaka's crazy DPS capabilities.

10) Hu Tao (44.4%)

High risk, high reward (Image via HoYoverse)

The final character to briefly discuss is Hu Tao. Basically, she's a high DPS character who excels in wiping out most mobs and bosses with ease. Zhongli is by far her best teammate, primarily since his shields protect her when she's at low HP.

For those curious, Childe is the 11th most used character in Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact 3.0. The bottom five characters are Razor, Xinyan, Lisa, Amber, and Aloy.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

