5 tips to clear Spiral Abyss Floor 12 in Genshin Impact 3.0

Genshin Impact version 3.0 has finally updated the entire roster for Spiral Abyss from Floor 9 to Floor 12. With new enemies on each floor, players will face unique challenges and may need an untried strategy by taking advantage of the Blessing and Leyline Disorder.

There are two bosses on Floor 12, both in the second half. Fortunately, players can complete the whole challenge with one proper team. This article will include five tips to easily clear the new Spiral Abyss Floor 12 in Genshin Impact.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Genshin Impact: How to easily clear Spiral Abyss Floor 12

1) Take advantage of the Blessing of the Abyssal Moon

Current Blessing of the Abyssal Moon (Image via HoYoverse)

The current Blessing of the Abyssal Moon provides a lot of attack bonuses once Genshin Impact players fulfill the requirements. When characters deal damage to their opponents using a Dendro Core, their attack will increase by 15% for 8 seconds, and this buff can be stacked four times.

In other words, a total of 60% ATK can be provided by this elemental reaction. Remember that Dendro Cores can be created by a combination of Dendro and Hydro. Electro and Pyro can be inflicted on the Dendro Cores to trigger Hyperbloom and Burgeon, respectively.

2) Focus on elemental reaction team

On Floor 12, Ruin Drake and Primo Geovishap have high resistance against physical attacks. Thus, Genshin Impact players are recommended to create an elemental reaction team.

Aside from the new Dendro reaction teams that can take advantage of the blessing, Travelers can still use the old lineup, such as Freeze Team featuring Ganyu and Melt team with Hu Tao as the main DPS. Most players in the community do so because their gameplay is still viable in the end game of Spiral Abyss.

3) Choose the beneficial Benediction of the Abyss

Benediction of the Abyss (Image via HoYoverse)

Before starting any challenge in Spiral Abyss, Genshin Impact players face three cards on their screen. The cards will provide different buffs for Travelers, and they can choose one out of three for each chamber.

For the first two chambers on Floor 12, gamers are recommended to take the 'Effective this floor' as the buff will last for all three chambers of that floor. While for the third chamber on Floor 12, players can pick any card that is best for their team at the moment.

4) Bring a shielder to the team

Diona and Zhongli as shielders on each team (Image via HoYoverse)

It is undeniable that elemental teams work best for the current Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact. However, it will be even better if they can slip one shielder on both teams, especially the one in the second half.

Primo Geovishap in the second chamber has a special attack called Primordial Shower. While it deals massive damage to players, they can counter the damage back to Geovishap if they have a shield. Aside from this chamber, a shielder is always a great addition because players can focus on spamming their attack and less on evading any incoming attack.

5) Retry the challenge with a different team

Retry the challenge to change team (Image via HoYoverse)

There will always be instances where one team is great for this chamber but has bad synergy for the next. On the current Floor 12 of Genshin Impact Spiral Abyss, players may need AoE DPS in Chamber 1 but single target DPS in Chamber 2-3.

Travelers can always quit the challenge after they have completed the first chamber and then create a new team for the second and third chambers. However, keep in mind that they need to retry the first chamber as well.

The only difference is that they don't have to worry about the star's completion. If gamers have managed to get full stars on the first try, they can take it slow on the second try and get a lower star, but it won't affect their end result.

Different opinions may ensue, debating which Spiral Abyss is the harder one, either the previous or the current one. However, one thing most players are happy about is that there will be no more Ruin Serpent for the time being.

Edited by R. Elahi