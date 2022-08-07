How to defeat Ruin Serpent in Genshin Impact: Weakness, attack patterns, and more

Genshin Impact maintains the difficulty of the Spiral Abyss dungeon by adding a few bosses to the last floor. In version 2.8, Ruin Serpent was the last boss on the twelfth floor, making it hard for players to pass within the time limit.

Ruin Serpent has a high health pool in addition to attack patterns that often allow him to move across the stage swiftly. Without a proper strategy, players may have difficulty defeating it. Here are some weaknesses and attack patterns that Ruin Serpent has in the Spiral Abyss.

Ruin Serpent weakness and best team composition in Genshin Impact Spiral Abyss

It is important to note that similar to other Automatons in Genshin Impact, Ruin Serpent has very high Physical Resistance. The first step to defeat this big snake is by creating an elemental reaction team.

Taylor Williams 💛🦌 @Cute_Idiot I got such good buffs!! This team will always be my fav #GenshinImpact #Childe #SpiralAbyss My Childe International team with a one cycle clear against the Ruin Serpent! Did so good this Abyss run, cleared it easyI got such good buffs!! This team will always be my fav My Childe International team with a one cycle clear against the Ruin Serpent! Did so good this Abyss run, cleared it easy 😆 I got such good buffs!! This team will always be my fav ❤️ #GenshinImpact #Childe #SpiralAbyss https://t.co/Nmf7wN1IZZ

While Ruin Serpent does not have a particular weakness against any elements, Melt, Vaporize, and Overload are the most recommended reactions in the Abyss. Players should bring along any Anemo character with Viridescent Venerer artifact for the Blessing buff and reduce its Elemental Resistance.

Freeze teams in Genshin Impact can also defeat the Ruin Serpent. However, this is not recommended since the boss can't be Frozen using Cryo and Hydro, leaving the Cryo DPS bare without the Crit Rate bonus from the Blizzard Strayer artifact set.

Aim towards the glowing yellow body part (Image via HoYoverse)

The robot snake's biggest weakness is that it can be paralyzed by striking weak points when it is performing a spinning attack pattern. The best character in Genshin Impact for this important task is a bow-user as they can aim from far away.

Melee characters can also get the job done, but players should deploy a shielder to prevent the active character from staggering and hindering their attacks.

While players may have a hard time aiming for a moving weak point, they will open a ten-second window when the Ruin Serpent is paralyzed. This would be the best duration to spam all Elemental Skills and Bursts.

Ruin Serpent Attack Patterns in Spiral Abyss

The mechanical snake has quite a lot of attack patterns, excluding Oozing Concretions, as it is not available in the Abyss. Two of the attacks that players need to be wary of are Vortex and Steamroll (unofficial names by the Genshin Impact fandom).

Ruin Serpent's Vortex that will suck in the active character (Image via HoYoverse)

Vortex will create a large Vacuum Field that sucks Travelers towards the center, while the Steamroll move will see the enemy roll its body on the stage in an arc that cannot be evaded with dash i-frames. Since most of its attack patterns have a large hitbox, this makes for another reason to use a bow DPS or bring along any shielder to the team.

The Ruin Serpent is on the last chamber of floor twelve, accompanied by Mirror Maiden and Cryogunner in the first half. If Genshin Impact players complete the challenge within three minutes, they can gain 50 Primogems.

