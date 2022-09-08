Is Bennett's C6 any good for Dendro meta in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact fans have generally discounted Bennett's final constellation as useless or even detrimental to many of his team compositions. However, it appears that with the addition of Dendro, Bennett's oft overlooked C6 may have some use after all.

Some players have team compositions that can take advantage of Bennett's unique constellation surprisingly well, allowing those who are curious about its effects to take advantage of some new teams. Fans may even be surprised at how useful this constellation can be when paired with the right units.

Here's how Bennett's C6 can be utilized in Genshin Impact's latest update.

Bennett in Genshin Impact: Is the character's Constellation 6 upgrade good with Dendro?

Genshin Impact players will generally agree that Bennett's Constellation 6 upgrade is one to avoid, as it can result in various teams becoming unusable due to Bennett's Pyro infusion. However, a player that goes by Zajef77 on YouTube has created a team that utilizes both Dendro and Bennett's final constellation to create an incredibly powerful team that takes advantage of Razor's unique kit alongside Bennett's C6.

Dendro + hydro = bloom (seed things)



- dendro + hydro * pyro = burgeon (seed explodes with good aoe) or in simple words:



Dendro + hydro = bloom (seed things)

- dendro + hydro * pyro = burgeon (seed explodes with good aoe) or in simple words:

Burgeon = dendro version of overload

The team can turn Razor into a vehicle for many Elemental Reactions, including Overload, Vaporize, Hyperbloom, Bloom, Electro-Charged, and Bloom. This means that fans will want to give Razor as much Elemental Mastery as possible, running him with artifacts that increase that stat. A critical part of this team composition is the synergy between Razor's Elemental Burst and C6 Bennett's burst.

Unlike most infusion style bursts, Razor's infusion allows him to deal an instance of Electro damage alongside his physical damage, which means he can also gain an infusion of Pyro from Bennett's C6 burst. While this would usually only lead to Overload, it can become an insanely potent combination with the addition of Dendro and Hydro.

razor mains rejoice, zajef is your savior.



razor mains rejoice, zajef is your savior.

razor > cyno /s

Once Dendro and Hydro come into the picture, Razor's Pyro infused attacks will trigger the Burgeon reaction when Bloom is triggered, allowing him to deal nearly four types of Elemental damage with a single attack. All of this is made possible by Bennett's C6, making him a crucial part of the team's efficacy. Players who have unlocked this often underlooked constellation may want to look into this team composition, as it can make this constellation incredibly useful.

saw a zajef video on an em razor build to work in a dendro reaction team it's pretty cool to see wolf boy have a little relevance again

Building this team isn't too difficult, as players will only really need 4-star characters to make it work. The central keys to the team are Bennett and Razor, with Bennett's C6 constellation needing to be activated for all of the reactions to take place.

A strong Dendro applicator like the Dendro Traveler is also required, and a source of Hydro like Xingqiu will make for a great way to get the Blooms on the field that provide a majority of the AOE damage. This team composition focused on Elemental Mastery may be the best option for fans who want to make the most of their C6 Bennett.

Genshin Impact's characters (even C6 Bennett) all have hidden potential waiting to be unlocked by the right team composition.

Edited by Siddharth Satish